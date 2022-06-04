On World Bicycle Day, Noida cyclists seek better infrastructure

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, cyclists across Noida organised various events and a plantation drive on Friday and said that the first step towards promoting cycling is to improve infrastructure in the city.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and asked citizens to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and lead a sustainable and healthy life, as a message for World Bicycle Day. Several other ministers and leaders also held campaigns to promote cycling.

The Noida authority had earmarked space for cycling tracks but the project was left incomplete after the Samajwadi Party (SP) government was overturned five years ago in Uttar Pradesh, said sources.

Residents, however, feel that it is a waste of existing resources and an unwarranted excuse for not building cycling infrastructure in the city. The demand for proper cycling infrastructure has picked up, especially after six cyclists were injured in Noida while cycling along the expressway about a fortnight ago.

“Unlike many other Indian cities, Noida has wide and well-connected roads and also a high number of regular cyclists. There is enough space to create cycling tracks for the safety of cyclists so that they do not have to converge with high-speed traffic. This is why tracks were built in some areas. But leaving it incomplete is a waste of resources and is also promoting illegal practices such as unauthorised parking and encroachment,” said Rajiva Singh, an avid cyclist and a resident of Noida.

Noida has five stretches of cycle tracks with a combined length of 46 kilometres. However, most of these are encroached upon, disjointed and unkempt, making it unviable for use by most cyclists.

Other residents say that cycling is becoming a new favourite activity among many residents to stay fit, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic confined people to their homes. However, lack of safe cycling infrastructure has been a deterrent, they added.

“According to various reports, cycling is one of the healthiest activities as it keeps one fit and also improves the immune system. People used to exercise at home during Covid-19, but now they want to come out and enjoy cycling. Cycle tracks will help thousands of people who want to take up the activity and will promote it among many others,” said Dharmendra Sharma, a resident of Sector 34, who organised a cycle rally and plantation drive on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority is now in the process of finalising the tenders for operation of electric bikes across the city.

“The last date for filling the tender is June 6, after which we will be finalising the operator. In the first phase, we plan to have 310 electric cycles. These will have an average speed of 30-40kmph. But we are not working on the cycle tracks as of now,” said SP Singh, deputy general manager, (traffic cell), Noida authority.

There are 62 e-bike stations across the city, including all major Metro stations and public places. The authority will ask the operator to provide five e-bikes initially at every station and it will be increased to 10 in the next phase, depending on the reception. The fares will be decided by the operator, in consultation with the authority, once the operator is selected, said sources.