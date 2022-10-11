One killed, 8 others hurt as bus rams truck on Yamuna Expressway

One person was killed while eight others were grievously injured after a bus collided with a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway near Jewar during the wee hours of Tuesday, police said. Around 70 people were travelling in the sleeper bus at the time of the accident, police added.

According to police, the accident took place at 5.15am. After receiving information, a team from Rabupura police station rushed to the spot.

“The bus fell off the highway near Mohammadabad Kheda village under Rabupura police station jurisdiction after it rammed a rock-laden stationary truck from behind,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police.

The bus was on its way to Ludhiana in Punjab from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, police added.

“Nine people were injured in the early morning accident. As information about the accident was circulated, teams from police response vehicle (PRV) along with highway patrolling personnel reached the spot and a rescue operation was carried out. The injured were taken out of the bus after cutting the vehicle with a gas cutter,” ADCP Pandey said.

The injured were rushed to Kailash Hospital and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Greater Noida, for treatment. One of the injured passengers, identified as Lavi Kumar, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, died during treatment at Kailash Hospital, police said.

“The deceased was a sepoy in the Indian Army and was currently posted with the Dogra Regiment. The rest of the injured are out of danger. We have informed the family members of the deceased and further investigations are underway,” ADCP Pandey added.