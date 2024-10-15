One more held in Nainital Bank server hack case

Cybercrime police have arrested another suspect on Tuesday in connection with the Nainital Bank’s server hacking case reported this June, in which some unidentified suspects siphoned off ₹16.71 crore in 84 transactions between, said senior police officers. During routine reconciliation of accounts on June 17, a difference of ₹ 3 crore was found. Suspecting a technical error, the bank officials decided to wait a day. But on June 18, when a similar issue of ₹ 2 crore popped up, the matter was reported to police. (HT Photo)

Cybercrime, deputy commissioner of police, Preeti Yadav, said, “The suspect has been identified as Kuldeep Kumar, 39, a resident of Ghaziabad.”

“During the investigation, the suspect revealed that he provided bank accounts to fraudsters and ₹1.97 crore was transferred to bank accounts provided by him to cyber criminals. He took a commission of ₹5 lakh and the rest of the money was distributed to others,” said Yadav.

Earlier, police arrested a suspect identified as Harsh Bansal, a resident of Dadri in Greater Noida.

Harsh Bansal, with the help of his chartered accountant (CA) brother Shubham Bansal, had opened a current bank account in Nainital Bank in the name of a shell firm registered in Ghaziabad, said police adding that Bansal came in contact with cyber fraudsters, and they siphoned off money from the bank using the current account.

Police said till Tuesday, they freezed nearly ₹4.10 crore of the total siphoned off amount.

Police have registered a case under sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. Earlier, a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC and 66C (fraudulently or dishonestly making use of the electronic signature) of the IT Act was registered at cybercrime branch police station on July 10.

in all, the suspect had siphoned off ₹16.71 crore in 84 transactions.