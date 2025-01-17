One time settlement scheme to pay power dues extended till January 22

In a bid to recover mounting electricity dues, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) in Noida has extended the second phase of its one-time settlement (OTS) scheme till January 22, 2025, officials said on Friday. The OTS scheme, which began on December 15, 2024, is structured into three phases to provide relief to defaulters. (HT Photo)

The OTS scheme, which began on December 15, 2024, is structured into three phases to provide relief to defaulters. The first phase, which concluded on December 31, offered a 100% waiver on late payment interest, encouraging many consumers to clear their dues.

In the first phase of the initiative, which ran from December 15 to 31, nearly 13,000 defaulters registered to avail of the benefits of the scheme. These consumers collectively deposited around ₹30 crore, providing much-needed relief to the corporation’s revenue department.

The second phase, initially scheduled to end on January 15, has now been extended to January 22. During this phase, defaulters can avail of an 80% waiver on interest. The third phase, set to commence on January 23, will offer a 70% waiver on interest and will continue until January 31 or until further notice.

According to the power discom, the district currently has over 125,000 defaulters, with dues totaling approximately ₹305 crore.

Despite significant participation in the scheme, nearly 95,000 defaulters are yet to clear their dues, officials said.

“The extension of phase 2 of OTS is aimed at encouraging maximum participation, and we are committed to ensuring smooth implementation of the scheme for the benefit of all consumers. All defaulters are urged to take advantage of the scheme to clear their dues with substantial financial relief. This is a golden opportunity to settle outstanding bills while availing of significant waivers on late payment interest,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

The discom serves a total of 350,000 electricity consumers, of whom a considerable number have opted to settle their bills under the OTS scheme.

Officials said the extension of phase 2 of OTS aims to provide more time for defaulters to benefit from the scheme and contribute to improving revenue recovery. “We are hopeful that the remaining defaulters will take advantage of the ongoing and upcoming phase of the OTS scheme,” said Bansal.

The scheme has received a positive response from consumers who have welcomed the opportunity to clear their dues with significant financial relief. However, with ₹305 crore still pending, PVVNL officials are making all efforts to urge consumers to act promptly and clear their arrears before the scheme concludes.