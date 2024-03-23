Out on bail, Elvish held by Gurugram police

Noida: Before YouTuber Elvish Yadav could step out of Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, after getting bail in the snake venom case on Friday, he was sent to Gurugram on a production warrant in connection with an assault case registered there against him on the complaint of another YouTuber and arrested by the Gurugram police, senior police officers said. Five days after being arrested in the snake venom case, Yadav was granted bail by the Gautam Budh Nagar district courts on Friday on furnishing two sureties of ₹ 50,000 each. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

He obtainted bail in that case by Saturday evening, officers said, after furnishing a bond of ₹50,000.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Five days after being arrested in the snake venom case, Yadav was granted bail by the Gautam Budh Nagar district courts on Friday on furnishing two sureties of ₹50,000 each.

Arun Pratap Singh, superintendent of the district jail in Luksar, said, “Yadav was released on bail on Saturday around 9am. As we had received a production warrant for Yadav in another case in Gurugram, we sent him off to Gurugram in a Noida police van, accompanied by armed Noida police personnel.”

The Gurugram case pertains to a complaint registered by YouTuber Sagar Thakur, 24, a resident of Mukandpur in New Delhi. Thakur, aka Maxtern as he is known on social media, has accused Yadav of assaulting him along with eight to 10 of his henchmen and “almost breaking his spine”.

“He (Yadav) came to the store, he and his 8–10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language. Yadav tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled.” reads the FIR.

A case of assault in this connection was registered against Yadav at Gurugram’s Sector 53 police station on March 8.

The Noida police directly produced Yadav before the magisterial court in Gurugram on Saturday.

“As we received information from the magisterial court that Noida police has produced Yadav, we arrested him and interrogated him for around three hours,” said Rajender Singh, station house officer, Sector 53, Gurugram.

“After interrogation, Yadav was produced before the court again, and he was granted bail around 6pm after furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000,” he said.

Police said Yadav has informally reached a compromise with the complainant. “If the both sides file the compromise petition in court then the case may be dismissed,” said a Gurugram police officer, asking not to be named.

On November 3 last year, 26-year-old Yadav and five others were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 49 police station in Noida for allegedly supplying snake venom to party revellers, for recreational use.

Charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and sections 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substances) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals) of the Indian Penal Code were added to the existing FIR by the police, following a forensic report that of 20ml liquid substance, recovered from the five suspects from the party venue, was krait venom.

So far, eight people have been arrested in the case, including Yadav, and all of them are out on bail, police said.