Over 100 booked, 5 held for clash during anti-encroachment drive in Noida
More than 100 people were booked for allegedly clashing with government officials during an anti-encroachment drive in Noida, police said on Friday.
They said five of the main accused have been arrested
The clash broke out on Thursday when the Noida Authority officials were removing illegal occupation from government land on the Hindon floodplains, police said.
"However, several locals opposed the work and engaged in a clash with the Noida Authority officials and the local police, thereby obstructing government work," a police spokesperson said.
"On the basis of a complaint by a junior engineer of the Noida Authority, an FIR was lodged against five identified accused and around 100 unidentified persons," he said.
Those arrested are Jayveer Yadav, Krishna Kumar Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Kaushelendra Yadav and Ankit Yadav -- all residents of Bahlolpur village, police said.
The FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148 (both related to rioting), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault on government servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 447 (criminal trespass), they said.
Charges under the stringent criminal law amendment act have also been invoked in the case, police added.
-
NHAI plans underpass at accident blackspot on highway near Ambala
Blurb: Highway authority write to Union ministry, says underpass to help streamline local traffic In a bid to streamline traffic and reduce the risk of accidents, the National Highway Authority of India has written to the Union ministry of road transport and highways for constructing an underpass at Sultanpur chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh expressway.
-
25-year-old man arrested for threatening father with revolver
A 25-year-old man from Nhava village has been arrested by Nhava Sheva police for threatening his father with a revolver over a family dispute. The accused, identified as Vikrant Jaywant Bhoir, had been staying with his wife and away from his parents since the last three months due to the domestic dispute. The accused was arrested under Sections of The Arms Act and Sections of IPC for causing breach of peace by intentional insult.
-
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after seeking weapon licence for protection
Bollywood actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday, after the former submitted an application last month seeking a weapon licence for personal protection. The development comes after Salman Khan's father Salim Khan found a threat note addressed to the father-son duo last month. Salman Khan's security was also heightened and a van was deployed outside his residence the next day.
-
American poet Charles Bukowski once said, “If I have any advice to anybody it's this: Take up watercolour painting.” “You may fail once, twice, thrice... but if you keep going, success will be yours,” Nayagaon-based art instructor Sikander Singh adds. To Artist Neha Mehta's fellow artists, her advice is to make mistakes – “lots of them” – as that's the way to learn while having fun. Sarabjeet Singh, who owns an art studio in Sector 19's advice to newbies is to not seek instant fame.
-
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab
Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.
