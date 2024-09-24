Over 4,000 sanitation workers strike work in GB Nagar, demand end to contract system

Over 4,000 sanitation workers, employed by the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities, struck work on Monday and gathered in their thousands near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida to demand an end to contractual employment as it undermined their rights and long-term job security. Sanitation workers demonstrate outside Noida authority office in Sector 6, on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

With tensions running high, the local administration deployed a significant police force at the protest site to maintain law and order. The sanitation workers have threatened to go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not met promptly.

The protest is being led by the sanitation workers’ union, under whose banner the agitating workers have headlined their key demand -- to be made permanent employees of the respective authorities.

“We work for the authorities, but under contractors who do not provide us with the benefits we deserve,” said Bablu Parch, state president, Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh.

He said the current system of contract-based employment leaves workers vulnerable, without job security, and denies them adequate wages and benefits. The workers argue that by making them permanent employees, they can be assured of fair treatment and better living conditions.

“We have organised a massive protest at the district level with the participation of sanitation workers from all three authorities to press our legit demand against contract-based employment. By the end of the day, we expect around 10,000 workers to join the protest,” said Parcha.

The agitating sanitation workers said that they were going to meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath when he comes to Greater Noida later this week for the international trade show that will start on September 25. “This is our long-standing demand and the protesting workers had stopped previous agitations over false promises by authority officials. But this time around, we will not let that happen,” said Parcha.

“We have been working tirelessly for years, but we’re treated like temporary labourers. The contract system doesn’t give us any job security or benefits. We want to be permanent employees so that we can provide for our families without the constant fear of losing our jobs”, said Seema Devi, a contractual worker under Greater Noida authority.

“We do all the cleaning work that keeps the city running, yet we have to answer to contractors who treat us unfairly. We need the authorities to hear us out and make us permanent. Why should we work so hard if we’re not even given basic respect and rights? We are fighting for our dignity and future,” said Mahesh, a sanitation worker under Noida authority.

The protesters later moved towards Dalit Prerna Sthal and raised slogans against the authorities, disrupting traffic movement in the area.

The agitating workers acknowledged the urgency of sanitation-related tasks in light of the upcoming UP international trade show starting Wednesday. They said they were ensuring that sanitation services do not come to a complete halt, especially given the expected VIP movement in the district during the five-day event.

“We understand the importance of maintaining sanitation during such a high-profile event. While we continue our protest, we are committed to ensuring that essential services, particularly in areas where VIPs will be present, are not disrupted,” said Mahesh.

However, residents alleged that the agitation had resulted in chaos as workers didn’t turn up to pick garbage, leading to garbage being dumped outside houses, along roads and other public places in Gejha and Sector 143..

“We have been requesting authorities to look into our demands and if they fail to do so, we will also join the agitation in huge numbers from Graeter Noida after the conclusion of the trade show.” said Ranbeer Janghara, district president, Sanyukt Morcha Safai Karamchari.

To be sure, there are around 7,000 contractual sanitation workers deployed under Noida authority, around 2,000 under Greater Noida and 530 under Yamuna authority. Such employees are paid a monthly salary of around ₹20,000 by Noida, ₹17,000 by Greater Noida, and ₹14,000 by Yamuna authority.

Responding to the sanitation workers’ protest, a Greater Noida authority official said none of their employees is participating in the strike, as they are occupied with the preparations for the CM’s visit on Tuesday.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M said they have received a letter from sanitation workers addressed to all three authorities. “We are currently reviewing the situation and will work on a lawful resolution, as the workers are hired through various agencies,” he said.

The Yamuna Expressway Authority spokesperson was unavailable for comment.