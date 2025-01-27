Parades, cultural performances mark R-Day in GB Nagar, Ghaziabad

NOIDA: The 76th Republic Day was celebrated with majesty and enthusiasm across Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts on Sunday, marked by a strong sense of nationalistic patriotic fervour filling the air. Over 250 police personnel were honoured for exemplary service, including Kamini Rathore, assistant commissioner, who received the Police Medal for meritorious service. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the main event was held at the Reserve Police Lines parade ground, where Brajesh Singh, the minister of state for public works, was the chief guest. He took the ceremonial salute during the parade organised by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissionerate.

Showcasing patriotism and a commitment to offer security, the parade featured contingents led by assistant commissioners of police Hemant Upadhyay, Pawan Kumar, and Rakesh Pratap Singh. The event also showcased police equipment such as bomb disposal squads, forensics vans, and anti-riot vehicles, reflecting the district’s readiness for any challenges.

Over 250 police personnel were honoured for exemplary service, including Kamini Rathore, assistant commissioner, who received the Police Medal for meritorious service.

On the occasion, the minister said: “Republic Day is a reminder of the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and the vision of our Constitution makers who gave us the framework for a democratic nation.”

Tight security arrangements were in place for the occasion along with the imposition of Section 144 across the district.

Police commissioner Laxmi Singh during the event said that the Republic Day is not just a celebration of India’s democratic framework, but a moment to reflect on the values of justice, equality, and liberty that our Constitution guarantees.

“As we gather to commemorate this significant day, we also pay tribute to the unsung heroes within our forces who work relentlessly to ensure that justice is served,” she added.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “The Constitution binds us together as a nation. Let us pledge to fulfil our responsibilities with integrity and dedication to uphold our democracy.”

In Ghaziabad, celebrations centered around the Reserve Police Lines, where cabinet minister Sunil Kumar Sharma was the chief guest. The event featured a grand parade, cultural programmes by schoolchildren, and felicitation of police personnel.

Cultural performances by schoolchildren infused the celebrations with vibrancy in both the cities.

District magistrate Deepak Meena unfurled the national flag at the Collectorate, emphasising the importance of adhering to constitutional values, as he said: “Our Constitution is a living document, adapting to the changing needs of society. It reminds us to balance our rights with our responsibilities.”

The minister and DM distributed gifts to children and honoured freedom fighters and public servants. DM Meena urged everyone to exercise their voting rights, stating, “Democracy thrives when we actively participate in it. Encourage everyone around you to vote in every election.”

Separately, in Sector 51, Noida, the District Development Residents Welfare Association (DDRWA) marked the day at Children’s Park, with flag hoisting, patriotic songs, and sweets were distributed among children.

Sanjeev Kumar, vice president of RWA said: “Republic Day is not just a day to celebrate our nation’s progress but also to remind ourselves of the values of democracy, equality, and mutual respect that bind us together. As RWAs, we play a crucial role in fostering these values at the grassroots level.”