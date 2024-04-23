Pet owner tries to cremate dog at Noida crematorium, locals protest

A dispute arose between locals and a pet owner in Sarfabad village of Noida on Monday morning after the pet owner tried to cremate his dog at the village crematorium, police officers said. Police have booked Chauhan under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). (Representative image)

The pet owner, software engineer Surendra Chauhan (40), a resident of Noida’s Sector 36, was later booked by the police for ‘hurting religious sentiment’, under Section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (to prevent the commission of cognizable offences).

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to the police, they received information around 10am that a family was carrying out the final rites of a dog at a cremation ground in the area.

“ A team from sector 113 police station reached the spot and found villagers protesting against the pet owner,” said Sarvesh Singh, station house officer, Sector 113 police station.

Singh said Chauahn’s German shepherd dog, Indumati, died on Sunday night and He reached the crematorium with his relative Prajwal Chauhan and a priest to perform the dog’s last rites.

“The villagers too reached the spot and started protesting the cremation a dog at a facility meant for people. But Chauhan argued that the dog was also a part of their family and they wanted to perform its last rites in the proper manner,” a senior officer from Sector 113 police station said.

However, the pyre was extinguished by the locals before the cremation could be completed.

“The locals and the pet owner were taken to the police station, where they were pacified by senior officers. Chauhan then agreed to bury his pet at a vacant plot in Sector 73, Noida,” said the SHO.

Police have booked Chauhan under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences).

Animal activist Kaveri Rana Bhardwaj alleged that the grieving pet parent was harassed by locals.

“Even pet parents have religious beliefs and a pet is like a family member. If the pet parent wants to perform the last rites of his deceased dog by following proper rituals of his religion, why do people have a problem with that? Animals also deserve dignity in death. There is no such rule that a pet can only be buried and not cremated,” said Bhardwaj, founder of SMART Sanctuary, an animal welfare NGO.