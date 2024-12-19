Playschool director arrested for installing ‘spy camera’ in staff washroom

A case of privacy invasion has come to the fore from a Noida playschool in Sector 70, where a teacher discovered a hidden spy camera in the staff washroom earlier this month and reported the matter to police, senior officers said on Wednesday. Police said the same teacher had previously found another damaged spy camera the same day and handed it over to the school administration for investigation, but no response was received in this regard either. (REpresentational image only)

In this connection, the playschool director was arrested from Sector 70, after investigations confirmed that it was he who allegedly purchased and installed the camera concealed in a light bulb. His identity is being withheld to protect the privacy of teachers and toddler students.

Police said the teacher had discovered the hidden device on December 10 and reported the matter to the school management, but no action was taken, prompting the teacher to reach out to Phase 3 police along with the camera device.

“The presence of a hidden camera in a playschool restroom is a deeply concerning, as it is a violation of privacy and safety of teachers and students. The suspect has been booked and further investigation is underway. Protecting children and staff remains our priority,” said Shakti Mohan Awasthi, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Noida police said the complainant noticed the suspicious device in the washroom on December 10, 2024. Upon closer inspection, she found that it was a spy camera concealed within a bulb holder. Alarmed by the discovery, she immediately reported the matter to the school directors; however, no action was taken, police said.

Concerned for her and her colleagues’ privacy, she removed the hidden device with the help of the school guard and brought it to the police.

A guard, employed with the school, revealed to the police during questioning that the camera had been installed under the instructions of the school director, police said.

“During interrogation, the director admitted to ordering the installation of the hidden camera, which he procured from an online site for ₹2,200 in April 2024. He admitted that the camera was used for live monitoring but claimed it did not record any footage. He also revealed that he had been running the playschool in a rented building since April, 2024,” said Awasthi.

Following the teacher’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 77 (voyeurism) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 67C (preservation and retention of information by intermediaries) of the IT Act. The spy camera used in the incident is currently being checked for any recorded data to uncover the extent of privacy violations, police said.