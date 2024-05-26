‘Plogging’: Health dept, Noida residents join hands for cleanliness
The drive was undertaken to spread awareness among locals regarding cleanliness and encourage them to keep their surroundings clean
NOIDA: The health department of Noida authority, residents, and NGOs participated in a ‘plogging’ drive on Saturday under the ‘Clean Noida, Green Noida’ mission.
The drive -- carried out at public parks and open spaces in Sector 72, under the ‘Clean Noida, Green Noida’ mission -- witnessed participation of around 250 people and the volunteers collected any trash spotted in their way and put it in a trash bag, officials said.
The collected trash was later taken to the Material Recycling Facility (MRF) for proper and scientific disposal.
According to deputy general manager (Noida authority health department) RK Sharma, the drive was undertaken to spread awareness among locals regarding cleanliness and encourage them to keep their surroundings clean.
“Under the drive, people including representatives of NGO, RWA members, residents among other volunteers participated and helped cleaning a public park and open plots that were littered in Sector 72,” the official said.
Around 50 sanitation workers were also roped in for a successful cleaning drive in the sector, he added.
Three public parks in the sector -- Nav Grah Vatika, C block park, and another park between A block and C block besides a vacant plot were covered, informed Sector 72 residents welfare association (RWA) president Jaipal Singh.
“The drive saw good participation of people who were seen motivated to sensitise others through cleaning exercises and participating in such awareness activities,” he said.
All participants were also made to take a pledge to maintain their surroundings clean and they put their signatures on a banner on the occasion.
The plogging drive, earlier carried out in Sector 25, will be taken up in other parts of the city as well in the coming days, said officials.
