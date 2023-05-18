Police seek remand custody of nine foreigners arrested after drug bust in Greater Noida

The Gautam Budh Nagar police moved the Gautam Budh Nagar district court in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Thursday to request police custody remand (PCR) for the nine foreigners arrested on Wednesday. The suspects were arrested for operating a meth lab in a residential building in Greater Noida and possessing narcotic drugs. The suspects in custody. (HT Photo)

According to officials familiar with the operation, the Gautam Budh Nagar police dismantled a meth lab operated by foreign nationals in a three-storey residential building in Greater Noida. The crackdown, which went undetected for at least a year, resulted in the arrest of nine suspects and the recovery of approximately ₹200 crore worth of the drug.

Meth, crystal meth, or ecstasy are common terms used to refer to methamphetamine (MDMA), a recreational drug typically consumed in powder or pill form.

The suspects were presented before a magistrate on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, said officials.

“To advance our investigation, we have requested PCR of the suspects to conduct interrogations. Questioning will provide insights into their distribution network, supply chain, and financial transactions,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, authorities are also conducting searches at potential residences of the suspects in Delhi. “During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects had rented accommodations at various locations in Delhi, as they did not spend a significant number of days at the Greater Noida residence. The police are searching these locations for further leads,” added Khan.

The suspects have been identified as Anudum Emmanuel, Ajoku Ubaka, Daniel Azuh, Levi Uzochukw, Jacob Emefiele, Kofie, Chidi Ijiagwa, Ajoku Klechi (all residents of Nigeria), and Dramemond from Senegal. Officers have confirmed that all of them appear to be residing in the country unlawfully.

Khan further added that none of the suspects possessed any documents. “The foreigners rented the Greater Noida residence from a resident of Ghaziabad for a monthly fee of ₹44,000. The police are working with the landlord to retrieve documents submitted by the foreigners for the rental agreement. We hope to obtain photocopies of the suspects’ passports and visas from the agreement to verify their details, such as their entry into India,” said Khan.

Officials suspect that the foreigners entered India on student visas, although this has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, an investigator revealed that the landlord of the residential building said that the foreigners had approached him a year ago. “They offered to pay a significantly higher rent than the market price on the condition that the landlord would guarantee zero interference. The landlord agreed and, as a result, did not visit the accommodation throughout the past year,” said officials.

During Wednesday’s raid, officers discovered that the three-storey building was being used as a makeshift meth lab. All three floors contained raw materials used for manufacturing the drug, along with sophisticated apparatus for distillation, freezing, and other procedures. Additionally, large containers of chemicals were found on the premises.

Neighbours in the area said that the back balconies were always covered with plastic curtains, preventing them from detecting the toxic fumes emanating from the process.

