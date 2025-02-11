Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police freeze 11 crore deposited in 12 banks of FIITJEE

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2025 07:38 AM IST

During the investigation, police identified 172 current bank accounts and 12 savings bank accounts associated with FIITJEE and managed to freeze over ₹11 crore with the banks’ help

Greater Noida: Over 11 crore deposited in 12 bank accounts of FIITJEE were frozen by Greater Noida police after parents approached the Knowledge Park police, filing a complaint against the coaching institute over shutting down without any prior information, said officers on Monday.

New Delhi, India - May 26, 2018: A general view of IIT Metro station displaying the name of Fiitkee along with it at IIT in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
New Delhi, India - May 26, 2018: A general view of IIT Metro station displaying the name of Fiitkee along with it at IIT in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

“During the investigation, we identified 172 current bank accounts and 12 savings bank accounts associated with FIITJEE. After sending an official letter to the banks, we managed to freeze 111,112,987 ( 11.1 million),” said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“We are gathering details of the deposited money in the 172 bank accounts, and further investigation is underway to freeze more funds,” he added.

On January 24, the Knowledge Park police registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after Manoj Singh, 39, a resident of Omega 2 in Greater Noida, approached the police along with other parents against FIITJEE.

Police booked FIITJEE founder DK Goyal, chief financial officer Rajiv Babbar, chief operating officer Manish Anand, and branch head Ramesh Batlish.

Notably, a similar FIR was registered against the founder and eight others at Sector 58 police station in Noida after FIITJEE, Sector 62 centre shut down on January 22. Since then, police have identified 384 bank accounts associated with FIITJEE in Noida and freezed more than 2 crore.

In the FIR, parents said: “We would like to inform that after taking all the money of parents and promising good future for the children, all the mentioned accused have manipulated the whole amount of parents and without informing any of the parents.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On