Police seize Ghaziabad gangster’s luxury car parked in Haridwar

Amid a routine parking crackdown, Haridwar police seized a luxury car belonging to a Ghaziabad-based gangster on Saturday, which had been secretly parked in the city for the past few months, said senior officers, aware of the matter. The vehicle, a Jaguar XF, was discovered during a routine checking drive initiated by Haridwar police at the direction of Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal. The vehicle was owned by Dhanpal Singh, a notorious gangster from Ghaziabad. Singh had reportedly hidden the vehicle in Haridwar to avoid its seizure under the Gangster Act. (Representational image)

As part of the drive, police were instructed to check vehicles parked in residential and commercial areas across the district. During the checks, local intelligence flagged a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for several months inside Gayatri Lok Colony in Kankhal.

“When the police team arrived, they found that the car hadn’t been used for nearly three to four months, according to the apartment security guards,” said SSP Dobhal. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was owned by Dhanpal Singh, a notorious gangster from Ghaziabad. Singh had reportedly hidden the vehicle in Haridwar to avoid its seizure under the Gangster Act, Dobhal added.

Following the discovery, a Ghaziabad police team arrived in Haridwar on Saturday and seized the vehicle under Section 14(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, said the SSP.