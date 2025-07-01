Power restored in Ecovillage 1 after eight-hour-long outage over 1.76 cr dues

GREATER NOIDA: Over 6,000 families in Supertech Ecovillage 1 in Greater Noida had to manage without electricity for nearly eight hours on Monday after Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) disconnected the society’s power supply, allegedly over unpaid dues worth ₹1.76 crore, officials said, adding but it was restored after getting a written commitment. The disconnection, however, triggered widespread public outrage. Some residents said they were caught off-guard on a weekday morning, with no prior intimation about it. (HT Photos)

The power supply disconnection that started at 9.30am was finally resumed around 5:30pm after the society’s management promised to clear a portion of the dues, later in the evening, they added.

Discom officials said the disconnection followed multiple reminders to the builder, who failed to clear the dues over the past year.

“The society had outstanding dues of ₹1.76 crore. ₹1.26 crore has been pending for over a year, while the remaining ₹50 lakh has been due since April 2025. Despite repeated reminders and warnings, no effort was taken by the consumer to clear the due, resulting in power disconnection,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha.

“We had no idea that the power would be cut. It was around 10am that a message was dropped that power had been disconnected due to some maintenance work by NPCL. Many residents do not have connections to DG sets. People were stuck without fans, lifts, etc,” said Amit Kumar, a resident.

Residents also said that they were punished despite having paid maintenance and electricity charges to the builder or facility management. “What is our fault? We have paid everything on time. Yet, we are the ones left in darkness and heat because of the builder’s negligence,” a resident posted in a WhatsApp group.

Several others described the situation as “unjust” and “harassment of law-abiding homeowners.

Some pointed out that the project has been under insolvency proceedings for years, leaving them without any formal representation or control over financial matters.

“The Supertech project has been under insolvency for over three years, and an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has been managing operations since then. There is no Apartment Owners’ Association or RWA in place due to various reasons. Earlier, maintenance was handled by a sister concern of Supertech, but it was later handed over to a private agency. The electricity dues likely date back to before this transition, meaning they have been pending for a considerable time. Unfortunately, residents are bearing the brunt of itl,” said Shyam Pradhan, another resident.

Repeated attempts by HT to contact interim resolution professional (IRP) Hitesh Goel, who is overseeing affairs at Supertech Ecovillage 1, for a comment remained unanswered

Last week, a violent confrontation had erupted in the highrise when residents, frustrated over prolonged outage, were allegedly assaulted by security and maintenance staff.

The locals were allegedly beaten with sticks and batons, a video of the incident had surfaced online. Notably, power supply was disrupted for several hours, causing agitated residents to reach the security office seeking restoration.