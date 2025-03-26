Power supply to Logix Blossom County in Noida Sector 137 cut over unpaid dues

The electricity supply to Logix Blossom County in Noida Sector 137 was disconnected by the discom at 9am on Tuesday over ₹1.5 crore unpaid dues, discom officials said. The society, spread across 24 acres with 2,300 fully occupied flats and 5,000 residents, is now relying on diesel generator (DG) sets. Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the discom, said that the society’s apartment owners’ association (AOA), failed to clear dues despite repeated notices.

“The AOA was issued multiple notices and warnings regarding the pending dues but there was no response. According to rules we had no choice but to cut the power supply. The supply will only be restored once the outstanding amount is paid,” said Pushpendra Kumar, sub divisional officer (SDO third), division 3, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida.

The AOA said it took over the society’s maintenance from the builder in January 2023 and has regularly cleared its monthly dues, but the builder has not cleared December 2022 dues.

“Our association took over the management of Logix Blossom County on January 12, 2023, after the builder left, and since then, we have been regularly clearing our monthly electricity dues. However, the current disconnection stems from the builder’s failure to pay the December 2022 bill, which has now escalated to more than ₹90 lakh. We have already filed a writ petition in the Allahabad high court regarding this issue,” said Manoj Prasad, president of the Logix Blossom County AOA.

“Given that residents have been making advance payments and are not at fault, we have urged PVVNL to reinstate the power supply at the earliest. We are committed to settling the outstanding dues by March 31, 2025, and ensuring uninterrupted services to the residents. It is unfair for innocent residents to suffer due to the builder’s negligence, and we hope the authorities will consider our appeal sympathetically,” Prasad added.

Anil Dube, a resident, expressed frustration over the situation. “We pay our electricity charges on time to the AOA, so why should we suffer due to the body’s negligence? DG sets are not a long-term solution, and power cuts will affect our daily lives, especially with the rising temperatures,” he said.

Another resident, Akhilesh Singh, raised concerns about essential services. “If the DG sets stop, elevators, water supply, and security systems will be impacted. Senior citizens and children will be the worst affected,” he said.

Multipoint connection for direct bills

PVVNL Noida is in the process of converting Logix Blossom County’s electricity system from a single point to a multipoint connection, which would allow residents to receive individual electricity bills directly from PVVNL instead of relying on the builder or association for payments.

“We have received consent from 400 out of 2,300 flat owners for converting their electricity connection from single point to multipoint. But according to regulations, we require consent from at least 50% of total flat owners, which means we need approximately 1,100 consents in total. Once we reach this threshold, we will initiate the conversion process within the next one to two months. The survey is still ongoing,” said Mohit Goel, executive engineer, PVVNL Noida.

Residents believe this shift will bring transparency and prevent such billing disputes in the future. “Switching to a multipoint connection is crucial for residents as it will bring transparency and ensure that our electricity payments go directly to PVVNL, avoiding any future disputes like the current one. The authorities must expedite the process to prevent residents from suffering due to the builder’s negligence,” added Dube.