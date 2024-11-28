Power woes loom as tenders for 12 Noida substations stalled

The Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has reiterated its demand for 12 new 33/11 kV power substations in Noida to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during the approaching summer months. However, tenders for these substations remain delayed, officials said on Wednesday. The proposed substations, intended to be built in Sectors 48, 75, 151, 155, 156, 167, 164, 145, 68, and 121, aim to reduce the load on neighbouring substations (HT Archive)

The proposed substations, intended to be built in Sectors 48, 75, 151, 155, 156, 167, 164, 145, 68, and 121, aim to reduce the load on neighbouring substations, which are already operating at 90-95% of their capacity, PVVNL officials said. This exceeds the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s (UPPCL) recommended operational limit of 70%, posing challenges in managing the rising demand during peak summer months, they added.

Meanwhile, the delay in tenders stems from discrepancies between the Noida authority’s substation budget and rising market prices. While one substation is set to be completed by December and two tenders are under review, tenders for the remaining projects have been stalled, a technical official from the Noida authority said.

In response, chief executive officer Lokesh M of the Noida authority assured residents that efforts are underway to address the delays. “The power substations proposed for various sectors are already in the pipeline, and smaller ones have been approved swiftly. The remaining proposals will also be cleared soon to ensure there is no inconvenience regarding adequate power supply in the coming months,” he added.

PVVNL officials have raised concerns with the Noida authority on multiple occasions, warning of dire consequences if the substations are not built in time, they alleged. “If these substations are not built in time, uninterrupted power supply will not be possible during the summer. Residents in these sectors would face power outages,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

According to officials, the affected areas, including sectors 75, 167, and 164, are home to a mix of residential, commercial, and light industrial establishments. With a population estimated between 350,000 and 500,000 people, these areas feature high-rise apartments, gated communities, and planned housing societies. With the ongoing delay in the release of tenders, residents fear prolonged outages if the infrastructure is not improved.

“The power supply has been quite reliable so far, but with the summer approaching, we are concerned about potential outages. We hope the new substations are set up in time to avoid any inconvenience,” said Avinash Singh, a resident of Sector 75.

Similarly, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 51, said: “We have faced power outages every summer due to overburdened substations. While the new substations are a welcome step, the delays in tenders are concerning. Timely action is crucial to avoid another season of disruptions.”