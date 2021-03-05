IND USA
Procedure for e-stamps of up to 500 taken online in Uttar Pradesh

Noida: People needing low-value e-stamps for routine works such as affidavit, rent agreement, authorisation letter, etc
By Shafaque Alam
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Noida: People needing low-value e-stamps for routine works such as affidavit, rent agreement, authorisation letter, etc. need not visit stamp vendors anymore as the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the process online.

Ministhy S, the UP commissioner of stamps, in a letter stated that the Stock Holding Corporation of India sells e-stamps at its authorised centres. “Low value e-stamps are on demand in the state, and ensuring their availability is important. Considering this, and for ease of doing business, the government approved to be made online e-stamps (self-printing) up to 500 on February 25, 2021,” she wrote.

Individuals need to visit the corporation’s website (https://shcilestamp.com/) and register themselves using an ID and a password. Payment can be made through net banking, debit or credit cards, after which the e-stamp will be generated, which can be printed. However, the stamps issued by vendors will still be valid.

S K Tripathi, assistant commissioner stamps, and assistant inspector of general registration of Gautam Budh Nagar, said the new initiative will the people. “There are various works like rent agreement, internships, authorisation letter, etc. in which e-stamps of low amount are required. Earlier, people needed to visit the authorised centre of the corporation or the local stamp vendor. This new initiative will help people to get the e-stamps online,” he said.

Surinder Bhatia, Noida branch manager, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, confirmed that the Corporation has received the letter. “We are updating the system to integrate the required changes. The e-stamps up to 500 will be issued online soon,” he said.

