Procedure for e-stamps of up to ₹500 taken online in Uttar Pradesh
Noida: People needing low-value e-stamps for routine works such as affidavit, rent agreement, authorisation letter, etc. need not visit stamp vendors anymore as the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the process online.
Ministhy S, the UP commissioner of stamps, in a letter stated that the Stock Holding Corporation of India sells e-stamps at its authorised centres. “Low value e-stamps are on demand in the state, and ensuring their availability is important. Considering this, and for ease of doing business, the government approved to be made online e-stamps (self-printing) up to ₹500 on February 25, 2021,” she wrote.
Individuals need to visit the corporation’s website (https://shcilestamp.com/) and register themselves using an ID and a password. Payment can be made through net banking, debit or credit cards, after which the e-stamp will be generated, which can be printed. However, the stamps issued by vendors will still be valid.
S K Tripathi, assistant commissioner stamps, and assistant inspector of general registration of Gautam Budh Nagar, said the new initiative will the people. “There are various works like rent agreement, internships, authorisation letter, etc. in which e-stamps of low amount are required. Earlier, people needed to visit the authorised centre of the corporation or the local stamp vendor. This new initiative will help people to get the e-stamps online,” he said.
Surinder Bhatia, Noida branch manager, Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited, confirmed that the Corporation has received the letter. “We are updating the system to integrate the required changes. The e-stamps up to ₹500 will be issued online soon,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Procedure for e-stamps of up to ₹500 taken online in Uttar Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#VocalForLocal: Rural artisans showcase women power at this crafts festival in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad improves ‘ease of living’ ranking by 16 notches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality slips as wind speed drops in Noida, Ghaziabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No plan to visit West Bengal before April 3, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 60% of Greater Noida connected with sewage system, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Suspect in murder of two property dealers arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Noida inoculates 4K people in a day, highest ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Traders at Atta market want pink toilet in Sector 18
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stretch of Raj Nagar Extension to Indirapuram on Hindon elevated road opens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: 81 autos colour coded on first day of drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police turn attention to eradicate human trafficking in GB Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida has potential to be robotics capital of India: Amitabh Kant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida: Murder suspect arrested after three days of crime
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greater Noida begins survey to identify eligible people for affordable housing scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox