Two shops damaged in fire at Vaishali Metro station

Early Thursday, prompt action by the fire department prevented the spread of fire on the premises of Vaishali Metro station after two shops on the ground floor caught on fire around midnight. An electrical short-circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire. There were no injuries or deaths due to the incident, said fire officers. (HT Photo)

According to fire department officials, they received a call about the fire at 12.33am and dispatched four fire tenders from the nearest Vaishali fire station, along with 20 personnel, to extinguish the fire. The tenders and personnel worked for over an hour to completely extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a third shop.

“At the Metro station, there were no passengers, and two fast food restaurants were on fire. One was completely destroyed, while the other was damaged. The station’s fire system was operational, but it could not control the fire. Our four tenders completely extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading further,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.

The Vaishali Metro station is the final station on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line in Ghaziabad.

“An electrical short-circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire. There were no injuries or deaths due to the incident,” the CFO added.

The Vaishali Metro station and the Kaushambi Metro station are both on Ghaziabad’s Blue line. They are located adjacent to the Link Road that connects Mohan Nagar to the Kaushambi-Anand Vihar border.