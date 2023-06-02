Home / Cities / Noida News / Two shops damaged in fire at Vaishali Metro station

Two shops damaged in fire at Vaishali Metro station

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2023 12:23 AM IST

At the Metro station, there were no passengers, and two fast food restaurants were on fire. One was completely destroyed, while the other was damaged, said fire officials

Early Thursday, prompt action by the fire department prevented the spread of fire on the premises of Vaishali Metro station after two shops on the ground floor caught on fire around midnight.

An electrical short-circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire. There were no injuries or deaths due to the incident, said fire officers. (HT Photo)
An electrical short-circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire. There were no injuries or deaths due to the incident, said fire officers. (HT Photo)

According to fire department officials, they received a call about the fire at 12.33am and dispatched four fire tenders from the nearest Vaishali fire station, along with 20 personnel, to extinguish the fire. The tenders and personnel worked for over an hour to completely extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to a third shop.

“At the Metro station, there were no passengers, and two fast food restaurants were on fire. One was completely destroyed, while the other was damaged. The station’s fire system was operational, but it could not control the fire. Our four tenders completely extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading further,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.

The Vaishali Metro station is the final station on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line in Ghaziabad.

“An electrical short-circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire. There were no injuries or deaths due to the incident,” the CFO added.

The Vaishali Metro station and the Kaushambi Metro station are both on Ghaziabad’s Blue line. They are located adjacent to the Link Road that connects Mohan Nagar to the Kaushambi-Anand Vihar border.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out