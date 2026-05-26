Pvt club made commercial without approval: Noida residents

NOIDA: Members of Boomerang – The Club, C’est la vie at the Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Sector 128 on Monday alleged that the facility has been replaced by a commercial complex, the Boomerang Complex, without regulatory approval or notification to the members. Residents said that the club is a 50,000 square feet, three-storeyed facility, originally mentioned in the approved master plan for their private, members-only club. (HT Archive)

Residents said that the club is a 50,000 square feet, three-storeyed facility, originally mentioned in the approved master plan for their private, members-only club.

Alleging that the builder, who developed the club, is now also providing facilities like spa, gaming zone, conference room, etc. for outsiders, the members on Monday demanded that the club should be exclusively for residents of the society instead of being open to the outsiders as well. In a statement, the residents on Monday raised their demands to the Jaypee Associates Ltd (JAL).

Capt JJ Nijhawan, former navy pilot and golf secretary at the Wish Town Boomerang Club, told HT, “Last year the developer completed and inaugurated the project. They have only developed two of three floors. The facility which was meant for residents only, is now commercialised. They have developed spa, gaming zone, conference room, cafe, etc. and offering these facilities to outsiders.”

“We spent a huge amount of money to get exclusive access to this club. But now even anyone who has not paid any penny for the club is buying the services here disturbing our peace,” he added.

Ravi Capoor, retired secretary to the Union government, and a club member, said, “The homebuyers in Wish Town are getting short-changed and Boomerang Complex does not exist in the master plan of Jaypee Greens Wish Town. Who authorised the building of a commercial complex in place of a private, members-only, exclusive club?”

Jaypee Wish Town in Sector 128 is one of the premium residential clusters along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Part of the larger 1,100-acre Jaypee Wish Town township, Sector 128 houses several upscale projects.

However, the group went for insolvency mainly driven by massive debt, delayed projects in 2017.

In March, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Enterprises’ ₹ 14,535-crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited.

HT reached out to the Adani Group’s corporate communication officer over phone for a comment but no response was received till this story going into the print.

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