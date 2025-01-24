PVVNL extends OTS scheme to pay power bill dues in Noida

In a bid to ensure higher recovery of outstanding power bill dues, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Noida, has extended the registration period under the “One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2024-25” for a second time. As per the information from PVVNL Noida, under phase 1 (from December 15-31), 15,808 people registered under the scheme and ₹ 34.87 crore was recovered. Under the phase 2 (from January 1), 6,241 people got registered and ₹ 10,89 crore has been recovered so far, said discom officials. (HT Photo)

Initially, the second phase of the scheme was slated to end on January 15, 2025, but was extended to January 22. The discom has now announced a further nine-day extension, with the second phase now continuing till January 31. The third phase, originally scheduled to begin on January 23, will now commence on February 1 and run till February 15.

The scheme offers consumers an opportunity to settle their outstanding electricity bills with significant relief on penalties and surcharges, officials said.

Speaking on the extension, Nidhi Kumar Narang, director (finance), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), said, “This extension has been made keeping in mind the convenience of our consumers and to provide them ample opportunity to register under the OTS scheme. The response to the scheme has been encouraging, and we want to ensure that no consumer misses out on this chance to clear their dues.”

Officials said that the extension will allow a larger number of defaulters, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas, to benefit from the scheme.

PVVNL Noida, chief engineer, Harish Bansal said, “The scheme is a positive step by UPPCL to assist power consumers in financial distress and through it, the corporation aims at reduce the burden of dues on erring consumers while simultaneously boosting revenue collection. Extending the deadline ensures wider participation and better recovery rates.”

Under the phase 2 (from January 1), 6,241 people got registered and ₹10,89 crore has been recovered so far. A total of 22,049 power consumers got registered and a sum of ₹45.76 crore recovered, said discom officials.

Notably, the discom serves a total of 350,000 electricity consumers. UPPCL has emphasized that all other terms and conditions of the OTS scheme remain unchanged.

The scheme has been well-received, with several consumers appreciating the relief offered during financial difficulties. “This extension is a great move. It gives people, who were struggling to pay the surcharges, more time to take advantage of the scheme,” Rajesh Verma, a Noida resident, said.