PVVNL Noida holds recovery drive in Jewar

NOIDA: Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL, Noida) officials on Monday launched a large scale revenue recovery drive in the Jewar region of Gautam Budh Nagar district following a tepid response to the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for outstanding dues. The drive focused on villages and areas connected to the 33/11 kV substations at Jewar tehsil, Jewar rural, R&R Bankapur, and Jahangirpur. (Representational image)

The drive focused on villages and areas connected to the 33/11 kV substations at Jewar tehsil, Jewar rural, R&R Bankapur, and Jahangirpur. Specific localities included Jewar town, Mehandipur, Kishorpur, Alawalpur, Puran Nagar, Jawan, Kanpur, and Thora, officials said.

Camps were set up across these regions, resulting in disconnection of over 200 defaulters with outstanding dues. Additionally, 126 consumers registered under the OTS scheme, contributed nearly ₹25 lakh in recoveries, officials said.

“During the campaign, connections of 212 defaulters, amounting to ₹151.26 lakh in dues, were disconnected. Besides, 126 consumers registered under the scheme, resulted in a recovery of ₹25 lakh. Camps were held in key areas, and consumers were urged to clear dues and avoid theft,” said Harish Bansal, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida.

The campaign also included efforts to encourage consumers to pay their bills and avoid power theft.

Officials emphasised that such drives would continue daily on a war-footing to expedite collections.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has instructed the team to raise the intensity of the campaign and take stricter actions where necessary.

Consumers were reminded that only one day was left for the first phase of the OTS scheme, lasting till December 31. They were urged to register promptly to avail of maximum rebates on their outstanding bills and settle dues to avoid disconnection.

PVVNL Noida has urged power consumers to register promptly to avail of maximum rebates on their outstanding bills and settle dues to avoid disconnection.