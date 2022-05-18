Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police
A railway employee died on duty after he was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.
Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.
"Verma hailed from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. He was staying at a rented accommodation in Dadri. He was working with the railways as technician grade one (signal)," a police spokesperson said.
"He was working at signal 1412/23-25 when he got hit by train number 12877 Ranchi Garib Rath and died," the official said.
The family members of the deceased are being contacted and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the Dadri police, the official added.
Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons: Sources
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons, sources said. He has sent his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.
DGCA team to visit Shirdi airport May-end, night landing facility to start soon
A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be visiting Shirdi airport to inspect the night landing facility in the last week of May. Tejas Suryanvanshi, a frequent flyer from Chennai, shared his view on social media, “Night landing facility at Shirdi will be a major boost as many flyers can reach early morning to Shirdi and after taking blessings from Shirdi Sai Baba one can book a return flight early.”
Punjab CM gives in to farmers’ demand on advancing paddy sowing
The Punjab government on Wednesday partially accepted the demands raised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha by agreeing to advance the paddy transplantation in three phases beginning June 7. Mann said he would take up the issue of purchasing premium variety aromatic basmati with the Centre and take a decision accordingly. He said that the government would also take a call on the purchase of maize by state agencies shortly.
DK Shivakumar on panchayat elections: 'Can we call ourselves a democracy...'
The Supreme Court last Tuesday ordered that all states and union territories must hold pending elections to their local bodies before May 20 while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local municipal corporation responsible for the administration of the city, has been functioning without an elected council ever since September 2020 after its term expired.
Sutradhara’s Tales: Pune talims’ enduring history
Amongst various medieval institutions of Pune, the prominent institution for encouraging physical capacities and wrestling were “talims” of Pune. Few older talims were renovated and expanded during Peshwa Madhavrao I reign. The vastads/ustads were masters appointed for the training of wrestlers or pugilists. Wrestlers from north India would come to Peshwa darbar and challenge the wrestlers in Pune; it was known as “Khamb Thokne”. Dasra award was ₹150 for the winning champion, according to one record.
