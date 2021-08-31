Rain lashes Noida, but spares commuters hassle of jams

A spell of rain on Tuesday caused waterlogging in some areas of Noida, but only a few traffic snarls were reported in the city, according to officials.

They added that even the waterlogging in some areas did not last long due to the low volume of rain.

Among the affected areas were sectors 44 and 45, and Mahamaya Flyover, the officials said.

“There were no traffic jams amid the light rainfall that hit the city after 10am, as the morning traffic was already cleared by that time. However, the city saw traffic snarls at some places, including the DND cut,” said an official of the traffic police department.

The city received 16mm of rainfall on Tuesday, as against 84.1mm in neighbouring Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the rain brought down the maximum temperature of Noida by 6°C.

According to IMD, the city may continue to receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, IMD recorded the maximum and minimum temperatures in Noida at 27.1°C and 25.1°C, against 33.5°C and 25.9°C a day earlier. At Safdarjung monitoring station, which is considered average for the NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 28.9°C and 25.4°C -- five degrees and one degree below the season’s average, respectively. The humidity levels oscillated between 100% and 77%, the IMD said.

“The NCR may see light to moderate rainfall for the next two days. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29°C,” said an IMD official, requesting anonymity.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, said, “The low-pressure monsoon line of trough entered the region through southeast of Delhi on Tuesday. The moisture levels in the region are still high, and the rainfall is likely to continue for the next two days. The region will see dry weather and a rise in the temperatures from September 3 and receive rainfall again from September 6.”