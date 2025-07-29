Real-time surveillance begins at 2 more STPs in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has installed Online Continuous Monitoring Systems (OCMS) at two more sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Ecotech-2 and Ecotech-3 for real-time surveillance and better wastewater management and environmental compliance, officials said on Monday. The OCMS technology enables real-time tracking of key pollution parameters like Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and other indicators before and after sewage treatment. (HT Photos)

The OCMS technology enables real-time tracking of key pollution parameters like Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD), Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and other indicators before and after sewage treatment, they added.

“The system was first introduced at the 2 MLD Badalpur STP, and within a month, has been extended to the 15 million litres per day (MLD) plant in Ecotech-2 and the 20 MLD plant in Ecotech-3,” said additional chief executive officer (ADCEO) Prerna Singh.

To be sure, the initiative is part of the Namami Gange programme that mandates online monitoring of all STPs to ensure proper treatment of sewage and discharge of compliant effluent into water bodies.

As per the central government’s Namami Gange flagship programme that mandates online monitoring of all STPs, Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar instructed the concerned department to prioritise implementation of OCMS across all STPs in the region, Singh added.

The only major STP now left without this system is a 137 MLD capacity plant at Kasna that is expected to be equipped with OCMS within a month, said officials.

Meanwhile, the data collected by OCMS will be accessible not only to the authority’s sewerage department but also to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), who can monitor operations remotely from their offices, they said.

“We are working on a plan to equip all STPs with online monitoring systems and Kasna STP is next. The move will help ensure improved operations and quality control,” she added.

The system enables up to six users—officials from the authority, contractors, UPPCB, and Namami Gange officials—to access real-time data through laptops or mobile devices. The estimated cost of installing OCMS at each STP is around ₹30 lakh, fully borne by the authority, said senior manager (sewerage department, Greater Noida authority) Vinod Sharma.

Beyond compliance, the authority is also exploring the utility of treated water.

Currently, the water obtained after treatment is used for irrigation and construction purposes.

Officials said that talks are underway between the authority and National Thermal Power Corporation to use this water for thermal power generation as well.

Officials said that citizens or contractors interested in using treated water for irrigation or construction can obtain it at a nominal rate of ₹7 per kilolitre by contacting the sewerage department on 9211825118.

The initiative comes as part of Greater Noida authority’s broader strategy to modernise wastewater treatment infrastructure. The authority is working to transition to advanced technologies to enhance treatment efficiency and meet stricter discharge norms, HT had reported on July 26.

The integration of OCMS is viewed as a complementary step towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and long-term sustainability in sewage management, officials said.