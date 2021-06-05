Recruitment exam racket: Two more held in Noida

Noida: Two men associated with a gang providing scribes for writing government competitive examinations in place of real candidates were arrested on Saturday. With this, 15 members of the gang have been arrested since November last year when the recruitment exam racket was busted, police said.

The suspects were identified as Ankit and Shourya Sharma, both residents of Faridabad. The duo was nabbed from Sector 62 following a tip-off, police said.

On November 28 last year, nine people, including two Delhi Police constables, had been nabbed by the Noida police for running the gang. The racket had been busted after an exam centre in Noida’s Sector 62 had informed police about the fraud. Four members of the gang were nabbed later while the alleged mastermind, Ravi Kumar, an inspector with the income tax department, had obtained a stay order from court for his arrest. His nephew, Dinesh, was also arrested in the case. The gang would charge their clients lakhs of rupees to have impersonators appear for exams, police said.

Police officials said that when Dinesh wanted to alter documents to get one of the scribes in the exam hall, he had Ankit forge and print them. Meanwhile, Shourya was introduced to Dinesh through Ravi and he was responsible for introducing any potential candidate to the gang.

“It was a huge operation. There are at least four other members of the gang who have been identified, and efforts are on to nab them,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police, zone 1.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.