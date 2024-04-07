Register ayurvedic, unani hospitals by month-end in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed all ayurvedic and unani hospitals, clinics and Panchkarma centres operating across the district to get their registrations renewed. And the unregistered ones have been directed to get registered at the regional Unani and Ayurvedic office, Gautam Budh Nagar, within a month. There are around 150 registered Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals, clinics and Panchkarma centres operating in Gautam Budh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials informed that registration process has begun at the regional office from April 1 for a month and those failing to abide by the directions will face legal action.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Regional Ayurvedic and Unani officer Dharmendra Kumar Kaim said, “Following directions of the district magistrate, all the Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals, clinics and panchkarma centres operating across the district have been directed to ensure that they get their registrations done by month-end while those who are already registered, are appealed to get their registrations renewed.”

According to officials, the registration, which is done free of cost at the regional Ayurvedic and Unani office, remains valid for a year while existing ones are to be renewed in April.

“The registration and its renewal process take place annually in April and operators are required to reach out to the regional Ayurvedic and Unani office in Block 6, Mahila Thana campus, in Sector 39. The registrations are done for free,” the regional officer said.

Officials informed that by month-end, the process of issuing notices to the operators failing to adhere to the directions, will be initiated and an additional two weeks will be granted to them.

“Additional 15-day time will be granted post-issuance of notice to the operators. In case we found any such clinic operational without acquiring a valid registration certificate, process of shutting such establishments will be taken up,” added Kaim.

There are around 150 registered Ayurvedic and Unani hospitals, clinics and Panchkarma centres operating in Gautam Budh Nagar, according to Gautam Budh Nagar regional Ayurvedic and Unani officials.

In March 2024, the regional Ayurvedic and Unani office, Gautam Budh Nagar, had conducted inspections at ayurvedic and unani centres operating across the district. It imposed ban on the production, supply and sale of several ayurveda pills and powders that were found to be spurious and adulterated, having composition of several allopathic drugs in them.