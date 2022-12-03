Home / Cities / Noida News / Register plots by January or face cancellation, Yamuna authority warns plot owners

Register plots by January or face cancellation, Yamuna authority warns plot owners

Published on Dec 03, 2022

The move will impact at least 8,000 plot buyers, who are yet to execute their registration of plots after getting the allotment. As per the process, the authority allots a plot following procedure and subsequently the buyer has to execute the registry to get the plot title registered in their name

By Vinod Rajput

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yieda) in its 75th board meeting on Friday approved a decision to warn plot buyers that either they execute the registration of their respective plots by end of January 2023 or face cancellation.

The move will impact at least 8,000 plot buyers, who are yet to execute their registration of plots after getting the allotment. As per the process, the authority allots a plot following procedure and subsequently the buyer has to execute the registry to get the plot title registered in their name.

Authority officials said allottees are reluctant to execute the registry because the rules stipulate that they have to build a house on their respective plots within four years from the date of registry execution. “Earlier, we gave them time till March 2023 to execute registries and also offered them a benefit that if they execute the registry by March end, then we will not levy any penal interest on the default of financial dues against the plot,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

“Now, the board has decided to reduce the time given till January end 2023 because allottees are not making use of the scheme and we want them to build houses on the allotted plots at the earliest,” said Singh.

These plots are located around Noida international airport site in Jewar. Yeida wants allottees to build house and shift to that area so as to increase the occupancy numbers of the area, said officials.

But plot allottees are not happy with the latest decision.

“Yeida should not cut short the deadline to January.The authority is yet to develop even the most basic of facilities such as roads, sewers, parks and water supply, among others. Also, Yeida is yet to complete the paper formalities related with registries in many cases. So we request Yeida to revoke this decision,” said Rishabh Nigam, president of Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneurs association.

The other decisions taken by the board include adopting the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Policy, 2022, to allot land to companies and introducing a plot scheme in the medical device park in Greater Noida.

