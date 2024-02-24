Residents cry foul over poor upkeep of parks in Noida Sector 51

Residents of Noida’s Sector 51 are agitated over the abysmal state of their parks due to poor maintenance and alleged official negligence. They point out that these parks are no longer worth visiting. Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations, agreed the condition of parks is abysmal, even the basic cleaning work is irregular. (HT Photo)

Some residents allege that the parks are lying unattended with sticky mud all around, broken pavements, dilapidated structures, and spoiled greenery.

The residents are anguished that despite the parks, including the ones located in Sector 51 C block, park C-10, C-12 and D block, lying in bad shape for over six months, are yet to prompt full-scale corrective official measures.

“The cleaning staff leaves behind all the heaps of garbage and nobody collects it for days. It further gets scattered with wind or community animals all around, making the place more dirty,” said Anuj Gupta, a resident of Sector 51.

Another resident complained of mud surrounding the parks in C 10 and C 12.

“The slushy ground in the parks here makes it unsuitable for children, including visitors, who find it difficult to walk here,” said Sunil Singh, the resident.

Another resident in C block alleged that the parks are a favourite venue for gamblers.

A resident, Vijay Kumar, alleged that most of the parks in C block become a place for gamblers who often enter the areas by late evening.

“These parks have become a common place for people who venture around and indulge in gambling activities. They are often drunk. There is a need for proper security as children also come here,” he said.

“Some work of interlocking of tiles was to be done here. But since it is yet to be taken up, the park and road level is not equal which leads to problems for commuters and aggravates waterlogging problems very often”, said Anil Prakash, a resident of E block.

Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations, agreed the condition of parks is abysmal, even the basic cleaning work is irregular.

“Routine pruning of trees is also an issue, that leads to branches of trees cover power cables and lights here, obstructing brightness when it turns dark. We have complained about these issues with the authorities previously as well but to no avail,” he said.

Horticulture officials, however, said various works are being carried out to make the residential areas better in Noida.

“Recently, we set up a rainwater harvesting system in one of the parks in the area for water conservation. The surroundings may have become untidy due to mud and slush due to the exercise. But we will ensure that it is cleared,” Anand Mohan Singh, in-charge, horticulture - division II, Noida authority.

He said that they have received swings for children, although they are yet to be installed.

“Tendering of other maintenance related works is under process and these will soon be taken up,” the officer explained.