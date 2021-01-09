IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Residents demand cleaning of stinking drain
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents demand cleaning of stinking drain

Residents of Jalvayu Vihar sectors 21 and 25 on Friday carried out a march demanding immediate cleaning of a drain in their locality
READ FULL STORY
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST

Residents of Jalvayu Vihar sectors 21 and 25 on Friday carried out a march demanding immediate cleaning of a drain in their locality.

“We wanted to spread awareness about how the unclean drain is causing air and water pollution in our neighbourhood and causes diseases like bronchitis, skin problems, malaria and dengue,” said Manjul Thapliyal, who organized the campaign.

Senior citizens, retired military officers, children and women also took part in the campaign. Children made paintings to attract the attention of the Noida authority on the issue.

There are 75 main drains and 44 small drains across Noida. The authority hires contractors to de-silt them as and when needed. However, residents say, that even after cleaning the drains are full of plastic and other waste.

“The authority should cover this drain in a manner so that it can be cleaned regularly and the gases emanating out of it does not pollute air in this locality,” said DP Goyal ex-chairman of Jalvayu Vihar Sahkari Awas Samiti.

The Noida authority said that it will do what it can.

“We clean the drains regularly but people keep throwing all kinds of waste into the drains. However, the national green tribunal had banned covering drains,” said Indu Prakash Singh officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The NGT on March 25, 2014 said banning drains could cause emission of hazardous gases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents demand cleaning of stinking drain

By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Residents of Jalvayu Vihar sectors 21 and 25 on Friday carried out a march demanding immediate cleaning of a drain in their locality
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: IIT clears funds for water conservation ponds

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has approved Noida Authority’s 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man found dead, one held

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

After three days of breather, Noida air slips to ‘poor’ category

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Arthala Lake encroachment: NGT asks Ghaziabad court to start ‘execution proceedings’

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Surajpur wetland partially off limits; Task force to keep eye out for bird flu

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:37 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

People avoid Ukhlarsi cremation ground after incident; politicians meet victim families

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:36 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Muradnagar roof collapse: ‘Single window’ for clarity in payments; three firms of contractor blacklisted

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:29 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida entrepreneur robbed of car at gunpoint

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:23 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority offers vacant EWS apartments to private firms on rent

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:23 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida farmers want to construct taller buildings on village land

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:23 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

NHAI shuts Eastern Peripheral Expressway as farmers take out tractor march

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:22 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bird flu outbreak has been reported from 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds, the Centre said on Wednesday.(AP Photo)
Bird flu outbreak has been reported from 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds, the Centre said on Wednesday.(AP Photo)
noida news

Don’t fall for social media rumours, no bird flu case yet: Noida DM

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal | Noida
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 08:43 PM IST
District Magistrate Suhas L Y said he has directed departments concerned to gear up to deal with any situation and follow the guidelines and alerts being issued by the Centre and the state government. “There is no case (of bird flu) here yet and these measures are being put in place as a precaution,” he told reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Class 10 student beaten up by school staff for damaging bus seat

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:35 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad municipal corporation takes up ITMS project for Rs 47 crore

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:33 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP