Resolve maintenance issues by next March end or face action, Gr Noida CEO tells realtors

The Greater Noida authority has directed all realtors to address and resolve maintenance issues in their respective housing complexes by end-March 2024, or face penal action. On November 8, Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravikumar NG formed a nine member committee comprising officials and realtors to address the issues. (HT Archive)

The direction came after apartment owners raised issues of harassment by realtors in the name of maintenance, apartment owners’ association formation, transfer of security funds, transfer of flat and registry, among others.

On November 8, Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Ravikumar NG formed a nine member committee comprising officials and realtors to address the issues. This committee, headed by Greater Noida additional CEO Saumya Srivastava, had its first meeting on November 21 and asked realtors to address the issues in around 200 housing societies in a timebound manner. The committee had its second meeting on Tuesday to review the progress.

The committee discussed issues prevailing in SDS Infratech, Nandi Infratech Private Limited, Hawelia Group, Supertech Limited and Rudra Buildwell societies.

“There were lift maintenance issues in SDS Infratech’s NRI Residency in Sector Omega 2. We directed the realtor to resolve the issues hand over maintenance by February end, 2024. Apartment owners of Amatra society of Nandi Infratech had issues in executing registry of their flats. We directed the realtor to obtain occupancy certificate and then facilitate registry. Hawelia Group’s Hawelia Valencia residents raised the issue of illegal construction and the lack of an apartment owners association. We directed Hawelia Group to demolish illegal construction and form the AOA by February 2024,” said Srivastava.

The committee also directed Supertech staff to address the lift and other maintenance issues. The buyers of Rudra Buildwell raised the issue of delay in registry of apartments.

“Rudra Buildwell said the process to obtain occupancy certificate is underway and it will be obtained soon, paving the way for flat registry,” said Srivastava.

Hawelia Group managing director Nikhil Hawelia said, “We are ready to hand over maintenance to a duly elected AOA. As far as illegal construction in Hawelia Valencia is concerned, the issues is about parking space. The authority had asked us to remove the tiling work in the parking space and plant grass there instead. We have not done any illegal construction.”

The committee will next meet on January 3, 2024, said officials.

Subodh Goyal, vice-president. builders’ lobbying group CREDAI, western UP chapter, said, “The reconciliation activity by the committee is a wonderful step as it gives an opportunity for realtors and apartment owners to sit together and resolve issues in housing societies. The realtors and the buyers should use this opportunity and resolve all pending issues.”