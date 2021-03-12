Respite from heat as light rains bring mercury down

Noida: Noida and its nearby areas experienced a brief respite from heat on Friday as the maximum temperature fell by four degrees Celsius over the past 24-hours due to very-light rains, with weather analysts expecting temperatures to rise gradually over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperature for Noida on Friday was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius and 18.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, against 34.3 degree Celsius and 18.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the previous day. The city also saw an average rainfall of 0.5mm during the morning hours while the sky remained clouded.

At Safdarjung observatory, considered average for the national Capital region, the maximum and minimum temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius (a degree Celsius above the season’s average) and 17.9 degrees Celsius (three degrees Celsius above the season’s average), respectively.

“Against expectation, the region only saw light rainfall, while hail did not occur because the convective clouds or vertically developed clouds were not very strong. The mercury will rise in the region but there will not be any sharp rise in temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology and climate change, Skymet.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida improved from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Friday, on a scale of 0 to 500, was 199 against 260 a day earlier.

The AQI of Greater Noida was 240 against 307 a day earlier. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 263 against 287 on Thursday.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to improve but will soon deteriorate.

“Surface winds are high and easterly. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and local dust lifting are likely at isolated places. Expected rainfall is likely to contribute to AQI positively through wet deposition. AQI is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ category for Saturday. ‘Moderate’ to ‘poor’ AQI is forecasted for March 14 and 15,” said a SAFAR statement on Friday.