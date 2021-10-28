Rightwing groups want sedition charges for those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans

Hundreds of members of rightwing groups gheraoed the Sector 20 police station and blocked traffic on Thursday, demanding that those who allegedly chanted pro-Pakistani slogans during a religious procession on October 19 in the city be booked for sedition. Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal stopped their agitation after the police assured them they would take necessary action.

Umanand (who goes by his first name), leader of the VHP, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “ We have video evidence to prove that pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans were raised during a religious procession taken out on the occasion of Barawafat or Milad-Un-Nabi (a day marking the birth and death of prophet Mohammad) on October 19.”

He claimed 36 people had raised slogans, of whom only three were arrested. “We demand that all the culprits be booked for sedition,” he said.

According to Noida police, pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly raised during a religious procession here in the city, after which three people were arrested on October 20, a day after the procession, and charged with Section 153 of the IPC (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

The arrests were made on the basis of a purported video, which surfaced on social media, said police

“Some pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the procession of Barawafat on October 19 in the city. We detained three men, who were instigating others to raise slogans. Today (Thursday), the protesters demanded we book those who raised the slogans for sedition. We are still investigating the matter and will take appropriate action,” said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

The protesters also disrupted traffic on Thursday. “The traffic was diverted via Sector 10-21 route in view of the gathering on the road outside the police station. Efforts are on to restore normalcy,” said Noida traffic police on Twitter.

Protestors also claimed that similar slogans were raised after Pakistan beat India in the T20 World Cup cricket match held on October 24; however, no proof has as yet emerged.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said sedition charges will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the recent T-20 World Cup match.

“Those celebrating Pakistan’s victory will face sedition,” a tweet posted from the official handle of Adityanath’s office said.