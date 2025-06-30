RK Singh appointed new Yeida, NIAL CEO

Noida The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday appointed Rakesh Kumar Singh II, IAS (2009-batch), as new chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), and also of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a government body overseeing the Noida airport project’s construction in Jewar. RK Singh (HT Photos)

A top UP government official confirmed the development, saying, “RK Singh II was working as a secretary to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and now he will take charge as CEO of the Yeida, and NIAL, which are important state government bodies.”

Singh replaces Arun Vir Singh, who had been serving as the CEO of these two bodies since August 17, 2015. The new CEO will have the responsibility to make sure the airport project completes on time without any delay, said officials.

The airport is likely to become operational within two months, however, the final date of inauguration is yet to be decided by the state government, said officials.

Singh is among total seven officials reshuffled by the state government. He has been appointed to the post since he has previously worked as additional CEO of Yeida, and has got the experience to lead such an industrial body, said officials.

Singh previously worked as the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM), and the Kanpur DM before being appointed secretary to the CM.

On January 30, 2024, Singh was appointed as Kanpur DM having been transferred from Ghaziabad, where he was serving as DM, and Ghaziabad development authority’s vice-chairperson since 2021, said officials.

Meanwhile, Arun Vir Singh, who retired on service in 2019, was given seven extensions. But this time the government did not allow another extension for the term, ending June 30, 2025.

He received these extensions since he was the CEO of Yeida and NIAL, when the Noida international airport project took shape, said officials.