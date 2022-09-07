Home / Cities / Noida News / Robbers who stabbed jeweller in Ghaziabad’s Loni, arrested

Robbers who stabbed jeweller in Ghaziabad's Loni, arrested

Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:42 AM IST

The victim, Sakender Yadav, who ran a jewellery shop at Saleh Nagar in Loni, was shot dead while he was returning home from his shop on Monday night

After a failed robbery attempt, the two men tried fleeing the spot but were cornered by the public. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

A day after two motorcycle-borne men allegedly stabbed and shot dead a 34-year-old jeweller in a robbery attempt, police officials said they arrested the prime suspect near DLF Colony in Loni.

The other suspect was nabbed by the public as he tried fleeing the crime scene on Monday night.

The victim, Sakender Yadav, who ran a jewellery shop at Saleh Nagar in Loni, was shot dead while he was returning home from his shop on Monday night. He was intercepted by two armed robbers who tried to snatch his bag containing jewellery items.

The suspects stabbed Yadav multiple times as he resisted them, police said. After a failed robbery attempt, the two men tried fleeing the spot but were cornered by the public. One of them, identified by the police as Mahendra Singh, was nabbed and handed over to the police while the prime suspect, who was identified on Tuesday as Rupesh Kumar, had fled the spot.

“The prime suspect was hiding in Loni and was traced by our teams on Tuesday afternoon during a checking operation near DLF Colony. He opened fire over the police and tried to flee. Our teams chased him and opened fire in retaliation. The suspect suffered bullet injury on both legs and was arrested. He was identified as Rupesh Kumar alias Bunty,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

According to the police, it was Singh who opened several rounds of fire when he was cornered by the public and one of the shots hit the victim which proved fatal for him.

“In panic, the robber opened fire when the public surrounded him. The gunshot proved fatal for the victim. He was rushed to a local hospital and later to GTB Hospital in Delhi where he was declared dead. However, no jewellery items were taken away during the incident and both of the suspects were nabbed,” the SP added.

The police said that the victim and the two robbers are residents of Karawal Nagar in Delhi and the motive was robbery.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
