Robbers who stabbed jeweller in Ghaziabad’s Loni, arrested
A day after two motorcycle-borne men allegedly stabbed and shot dead a 34-year-old jeweller in a robbery attempt, police officials said they arrested the prime suspect near DLF Colony in Loni.
The other suspect was nabbed by the public as he tried fleeing the crime scene on Monday night.
The victim, Sakender Yadav, who ran a jewellery shop at Saleh Nagar in Loni, was shot dead while he was returning home from his shop on Monday night. He was intercepted by two armed robbers who tried to snatch his bag containing jewellery items.
The suspects stabbed Yadav multiple times as he resisted them, police said. After a failed robbery attempt, the two men tried fleeing the spot but were cornered by the public. One of them, identified by the police as Mahendra Singh, was nabbed and handed over to the police while the prime suspect, who was identified on Tuesday as Rupesh Kumar, had fled the spot.
“The prime suspect was hiding in Loni and was traced by our teams on Tuesday afternoon during a checking operation near DLF Colony. He opened fire over the police and tried to flee. Our teams chased him and opened fire in retaliation. The suspect suffered bullet injury on both legs and was arrested. He was identified as Rupesh Kumar alias Bunty,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).
According to the police, it was Singh who opened several rounds of fire when he was cornered by the public and one of the shots hit the victim which proved fatal for him.
“In panic, the robber opened fire when the public surrounded him. The gunshot proved fatal for the victim. He was rushed to a local hospital and later to GTB Hospital in Delhi where he was declared dead. However, no jewellery items were taken away during the incident and both of the suspects were nabbed,” the SP added.
The police said that the victim and the two robbers are residents of Karawal Nagar in Delhi and the motive was robbery.
500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space
When asked whether the upcoming office will also be called Sena Bhavan, Sada Sarvankar, the rebel Sena MLA from Mahim, who has been part of the search committee, said it would be a regular party office used for administrative purposes.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
