RRTS project: Viaduct work for first phase of priority stretch complete in Ghaziabad
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is developing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has fully completed the viaduct of one section of the 17-kilometre priority stretch (in Ghaziabad). The stretch is likely to get commissioned in March, 2023.
The 82-kilometre-long RRTS project is pegged at ₹30,274 crore and slotted to provide high-speed train connectivity to link the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, while reducing the overall travelling time to about 55 minutes. The entire stretch is to get commissioned in March, 2025.
The priority stretch will have five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai. The construction work of the 17-kilometre stretch is being carried out in two phases, the first one covering Sahibabad to Ghaziabad and the second one will connect Ghaziabad with Duhai.
“The viaduct for the first phase was completed on Tuesday. It is joined by segments which are about 37 metres in length and comprise several small spans. The work for signalling, overhead equipment and laying of tracks is already underway and will be expedited now. The first RRTS train is expected to arrive next month and trials are likely to start by the end of this year,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer (PRO) of NCRTC.
The RRTS train coaches are being developed at a facility at Savli near Vadodara in Gujarat. The delivery of these semi high-speed aerodynamic trains, with distributed power, will begin soon, said sources.
The manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor. This includes trains for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and for local transit services in Meerut.
“The work for the second phase of the priority stretch is also 95% complete. We faced major challenges in the first phase, which is now 100% complete. Joining the viaducts at two places – near Vasundhara and the other near Ghaziabad RRTS station – was a complex task as we had to install two major steel spans of 74 metres and 150 metres each. Despite the shortage of labour and other issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been able to stick to the timelines for the priority section,” Vats added.
NCRTC officials said that the simultaneous work for the construction of RRTS stations is also going on at a rapid pace and 50% complete.
RRTS stations will have seamless integration with Metro stations, railway stations and bus depots, said sources.
-
Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana
A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday. The mother of the 10-year-old victim said, “My husband and I had gone to purchase groceries from the market, leaving our son in the care of my brother-in-law. When we returned my son said he was hurt, and on being prodded revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by the accused.”
-
Ludhiana administration opens donation counter to help underprivileged children
Ludhiana In a unique initiative, the district administration has set up a donation corner for underprivileged children comprising a 'stationery ATM' and 'toys bank' outside the deputy commissioner's office. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the donation corner at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. The items donated by the public will be distributed among the needy. Among those who attended the inauguration were ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, and assistant commissioner (general) Gurbir Singh Kohli.
-
Ludhiana | Tenders for ₹300-crore railway station project likely to be floated in May
Railways is likely to float tenders for the ₹300-crore project to revamp the Ludhiana station, one of the biggest junctions in Ferozepur division, in May. No major renovation since 1860s The British-era railway station has not undergone any significant renovation since it was established in the 1860s. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the railways' team had come to the MC seek suggestions and he had directed MC officials to look into the project.
-
Glut-like situation in mandis as Punjab awaits relaxation in procurement norms
There is a glut-like situation in the mandis and procurement centres of Punjab as at least 38 lakh tonne wheat is waiting to be lifted and taken to the storage points. There are at least 2,321 mandis and centres in the state, where procurement operations are going on. Out of the total purchase, 5.8 lakh tonne wheat has been bought by traders, which is said to be unprecedented and highest of the past available records.
-
Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday. The man's father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis. Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics