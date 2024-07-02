 Sanitation workers’ commission orders formation of panel to probe death of 3 workers at MNC sewage plant - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanitation workers’ commission orders formation of panel to probe death of 3 workers at MNC sewage plant

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Jul 02, 2024 10:28 PM IST

On June 24, three maintenance workers -- Mohit (24) of Greater Noida, Hari Govind (26) of Kanpur and Ankit Kumar (21) of Mathura -- died by drowning after falling into the septic tank of the STP while on duty

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Monday visited the sewage treatment facility, located on the campus of a major IT firm in Greater Noida, where three workers drowned to death after falling into the septic tank on June 24 and ordered the formation of a committee to probe the deaths.

Commission president M Venkatesan, and secretary Rahul Kashyap conducted inspections on Monday of the sewage treatment plant located in the basement of Coforge Digital IT Solutions in TechZone Sector (HT Photo)
Commission president M Venkatesan, and secretary Rahul Kashyap conducted inspections on Monday of the sewage treatment plant located in the basement of Coforge Digital IT Solutions in TechZone Sector (HT Photo)

The company has also been asked to provide necessary financial aid to the families of the deceased persons.

On June 24, three maintenance workers -- Mohit (24) of Greater Noida, Hari Govind (26) of Kanpur and Ankit Kumar (21) of Mathura -- died by drowning after falling into the septic tank of the STP while on duty.

A case was registered into the incident at the Ecotech-1 police station on a complaint given by the family of one of the deceased persons and a police probe is currently underway in the matter.

Commission president M Venkatesan, and secretary Rahul Kashyap conducted inspections of the sewage treatment plant located in the basement of Coforge Digital IT Solutions in TechZone Sector. The officials had arrived to gather information and issue necessary instructions concerning the incident, said district administration officials on Tuesday.

“Orders were issued by the commission to form a committee in order to launch a fair probe into the incident. Directions have also been issued to provide the necessary financial compensation to families of victims as per the provisions and ensure necessary assistance,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate, finance and revenue.

“A fair probe into the incident has been ordered and legal action will be initiated against the negligent based upon the findings,” the ADM said.

According to the district administration officials, the family of workers who die in the line of duty while performing cleaning of sewers and sewage tanks are entitled to a compensation of 30 lakh.

“There is a Supreme Court ruling that the government or the authorities concerned have to pay 30 lakh compensation to the kin of those who die while cleaning sewers,” said ADM Kumar.

The commission officials held a meeting with the district administration after the inspections and directed the district officials to expedite the probe into the incident.

They later met the family members of the victims and assured them of necessary assistance on behalf of the Centre and the state government.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Sanitation workers’ commission orders formation of panel to probe death of 3 workers at MNC sewage plant
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On