Sanitation workers’ commission orders formation of panel to probe death of 3 workers at MNC sewage plant

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) on Monday visited the sewage treatment facility, located on the campus of a major IT firm in Greater Noida, where three workers drowned to death after falling into the septic tank on June 24 and ordered the formation of a committee to probe the deaths. Commission president M Venkatesan, and secretary Rahul Kashyap conducted inspections on Monday of the sewage treatment plant located in the basement of Coforge Digital IT Solutions in TechZone Sector (HT Photo)

The company has also been asked to provide necessary financial aid to the families of the deceased persons.

On June 24, three maintenance workers -- Mohit (24) of Greater Noida, Hari Govind (26) of Kanpur and Ankit Kumar (21) of Mathura -- died by drowning after falling into the septic tank of the STP while on duty.

A case was registered into the incident at the Ecotech-1 police station on a complaint given by the family of one of the deceased persons and a police probe is currently underway in the matter.

Commission president M Venkatesan, and secretary Rahul Kashyap conducted inspections of the sewage treatment plant located in the basement of Coforge Digital IT Solutions in TechZone Sector. The officials had arrived to gather information and issue necessary instructions concerning the incident, said district administration officials on Tuesday.

“Orders were issued by the commission to form a committee in order to launch a fair probe into the incident. Directions have also been issued to provide the necessary financial compensation to families of victims as per the provisions and ensure necessary assistance,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate, finance and revenue.

“A fair probe into the incident has been ordered and legal action will be initiated against the negligent based upon the findings,” the ADM said.

According to the district administration officials, the family of workers who die in the line of duty while performing cleaning of sewers and sewage tanks are entitled to a compensation of ₹30 lakh.

“There is a Supreme Court ruling that the government or the authorities concerned have to pay ₹30 lakh compensation to the kin of those who die while cleaning sewers,” said ADM Kumar.

The commission officials held a meeting with the district administration after the inspections and directed the district officials to expedite the probe into the incident.

They later met the family members of the victims and assured them of necessary assistance on behalf of the Centre and the state government.