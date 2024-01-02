Schools for nursery till Class 8 closed in Noida till January 6

Schools for classes nursery till eighth standard in Noida will remain closed till Saturday, January 6, due to continuing cold wave conditions.



According to a notification by the Gautambuddha Nagar administration, all schools affiliated to their respective boards will remain shut and have been asked to strictly follow orders. According to a notification by the Gautambuddha Nagar administration, all schools affiiliated to their respective boards will remain shut and have been asked to strictly follow orders. (Representational HT Photo)

The government order is directed at private schools where classes are still functioning, an official told PTI. The official added that all the government schools were observing winter break till January 14.



Not just Noida, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow also ordered the closure of schools for the students of class I to 8 till January 6 due to the harsh winter conditions.



Last week, the Varanasi district administration also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6.

Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, " During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India.

"The day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh," added Mohapatra.

The cold wave and dense fog on an unusually lazy Monday, with the minimum temperature in the capital, recorded at 9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The locals called on the administration to make necessary arrangements for the needy or those sheltered at night shelters.