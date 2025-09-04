SDS NRI Township: Homebuyers seek Yeida CEO’s help in property registration

GREATER NOIDA: Homebuyers of the SDS NRI Township in Sector 26A have written to the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), seeking immediate intervention in their 15-year-long struggle for basic infrastructure and property registration. The homebuyers said that if their issues will not be resolved then they will start a series of protests against the developer and the Yeida. (HT Archives)

In a letter submitted to Yeida, the NRI Township Yamuna Plot Owners association outlined a series of long-pending grievances, such as lack of roads, drainage, sewer lines, and water supply in the township.

“We have also requested that no penalty or interest should be levied on the farmers’ additional compensation being demanded from us. The registry of the unregistered units must be expedited and the developer must be told to pay financial dues to the authority so that the registration process can begin,” said Ajab Singh, president of the association.

The home-buyers said that if their issues will not be resolved then they will start a series of protests against the developer and the Yeida.

“We demand that the Yeida must monitor this project properly, direct the developer to resolve the issues and deliver all basic services promised at the time of selling this project. We have suffered for too long,” said Tarun Sharma, one of the plot owners.

The association claims that there are at least 1,450 buyers who have been affected by the delays, with nearly 900 plots still pending registration.

The buyers said that the demand of “additional farmers’ compensation of ₹8,746 per square metre” is not just exorbitant but unjust. “We can give the principal amount of farmers compensation as per the terms but we will not pay the interest component on the principal amount of the farmers additional compensation,” said Kripal Singh, another plot buyer.

Buyers argue that they should not be held responsible for the cost that escalated due to the builder’s failure to make timely payments.

The Yeida had in 2010 allotted 100 acres of land to the SDS developer to develop a township. As per the terms, the developer was responsible for providing all basic civic amenities inside the township.However, the plot owners are yet to get access to these services due to negligence.

The Yeida officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia said they will address all issues of the developer once he withdraws the cases pending in the UP government.

The developer defaults to pay around ₹650 crore land cost dues to the Yeida that has stopped issuing completion of this project.

“Earlier, the developer had filed a writ before the Allahabad High Court, which has now been withdrawn. But one appeal related to financial dues and interest waiver is pending in the state government. He is willing to take back this case from the state also,” said Bhatia.

He added once the pending appeal is withdrawn, the Yeida will consider offering interest waivers under the Uttar Pradesh government’s December 21, 2023 policy for ‘stalled legacy housing projects’. “We will take this matter to board once the developer settles cases,” he added.

The SDS developer was not available for comment on the issue despite repeated attempts.