Second mega vaccination drive: Ghaziabad exceeds target of 40,000 doses

The district on Monday exceeded the target of administering 40,000 Covid vaccine doses allotted to them under the second mega vaccination drive this month, officials of the district health department said.

According to the Co-WIN portal figures, the district, till 9pm on Monday, administered a total of 42,079 doses. However, the officials said that the health department is struggling to get more doses for the normal vaccination day on Tuesday.

The district had a stock of about 42,000 doses for the mega drive on Monday, the officials said, adding that they asked for about 60,000 vaccine doses but the target was reduced to 40,000.

“The state government gave us a target of administering 40,000 doses and we achieved it. Now, we are trying to get enough doses for normal vaccination day on Tuesday. Generally, a stock of 16,000 vaccine doses is allotted to us for normal days,” said Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, chief medical officer (CMO), Ghaziabad.

During the last mega vaccination drive on August 3, Ghaziabad topped the state list with 79,822 doses administered in a single day, which is also the single-day highest for the district so far.

Dr GP Mathuria, nodal officer for Covid vaccination in Ghaziabad, said that the district health department on Monday night received about 11,000 vaccine doses from the state health department. “The new stock will be used for vaccination on Tuesday,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CMO said that due to shortage of vaccines, the department has decided to prioritise second dose administration to people in 45+ age group, besides senior citizens. “They will be given priority at a vaccination centre. The mega drives are getting conducted in a fortnight, but we will try to get more vaccine stock to increase our day-to-day coverage as well. Since the schools have opened up, we have also given priority to school staff if their management approaches us for vaccination,” Shankhdhar said.

The Ghaziabad district till Monday administered overall 1,718,802 doses, with 1,392,295 first doses and 326,507 second doses.

Experts said that the coverage during the mega drives and routine vaccination days should be increased.

“Vaccine availability is a major issue, and it should be streamlined. The mega drives give a major boost to vaccination coverage, and they should be conducted at least twice in a week to cover entire population before any likely third wave. Increasing the second dose coverage should also be a priority,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).