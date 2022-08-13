Security tightened at Grand Omaxe in Noida as Tyagi community plans protest march
- Last week, a high-drama chase started after Tyagi went missing from his Noida residence and was later nabbed by Gautam Budh Nagar police from Meerut on Tuesday morning.
Police security around Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93 was heightened on Saturday morning as a protest march was planned by the Tyagi community from neighbouring villages in support of self-proclaimed local politician Shrikant Tyagi.
Last week, a high-drama chase started after Tyagi went missing from his Noida residence and was later nabbed by Gautam Budh Nagar police from Meerut on Tuesday morning. The residential society has been under high security since then.
Earlier, a group of residents from the housing society protested against Tyagi for unauthorised encroachment that led to a fight. A video went viral on social media platforms where he was seen abusing and assaulting a female resident of Grand Omaxe. Police registered a complaint against him, after which he fled from the scene. He was known to throw his weight around in the society as a ‘BJP leader’, but the party quickly distanced itself from him and came in support of the residents.
A group of Tyagi supporters also breached security and entered the housing society; following which six other people were arrested. Taking cognizance of the matter, Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament (MP) Mahesh Sharma asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take quick action in the matter.
Fearing a similar conundrum that took place last week, over 50 police personnel were deployed near Grand Omaxe on Saturday morning and the main gates were cordoned off. However, the protest march was later cancelled.
“We have removed the barricades after we were told that there will be no protest march, but security is still high. We have around 35-40 personnel at the site who will be there for the whole day and we will reassess the security situation later,” said Ankita Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).
Residents said that while their initial fears have reduced, people are still worried about the safety situation.
“There is enough security provided by police and residents can freely move in and out. People are not afraid anymore, but there are still concerns about security and what will happen next,” said Avinash Mathur, president, Grand Omaxe apartment owners’ association (AOA).
Mahima Joshi, Grand Omaxe AOA general secretary, said that all preventive measures have been put in place by police for the safety of residents.
Meanwhile, residents also said that such events should be mentioned in the court as rationale for not allowing the suspect to be released on bail. The bail hearing for Tyagi is scheduled for August 16.
A support rally for Tyagi was held later in the afternoon around the Bhangel area from where he hails. Several people from the Tyagi community came out in his support from neighbouring villages of Bhangel, Barola and Salarpur, claiming that he has been made a political scapegoat.
Tyagi supporters also sloganeered against Noida MP Sharma. However, while the rally hit the streets, it did not go towards the Grand Omaxe society, said police.
