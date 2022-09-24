Seven held for creating ruckus on road in Greater Noida

Seven people were arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday evening for allegedly creating ruckus and fighting on a road in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. A video of the entire incident had surfaced on social media after which police took cognisance of the matter.

According to police, the fighting took place between two groups— five men from one group and two from another. The suspects from the first group have been identified as Harender Bhati, Dharmendra Bhati, Robin, Tarun — all residents of Surajpur area of Greater Noida and Praveen, who hails from Bulandshahr. The suspects from the second group were identified as Mohit, a native of Kasganj district and Dharamveer, who lives in Greater Noida.

“On Friday at around 5pm, a delivery executive with an e-commerce firm was passing from the Wipro roundabout in Surajpur, when at the speed-breaker, around five parcels containing an expensive phone, clothes and shoes fell from his bag. Harender, who works as a supervisor at a company in Transport Nagar, was on the bike just behind the delivery executive and saw the goods fall, and picked them up,” said Avdhesh Pratap Singh, in-charge of Surajpur police station.

Just behind Harender, two others — Mohit and Dharamveer were travelling in a pick-up van and saw the incident. They tried to claim the parcels as theirs, said police.

“This led to a scuffle between the two sides. Harender called his brother Dharmendra and three other persons — Praveen, Robin and Tarun to the spot. On seeing more people gathering, Dharamveer who was along with Mohit, fled the spot taking the pick-up van with him, leaving Mohit behind,” said Singh.

The five suspects ganged up against Mohit, asking him for Dharamveer’s address, police added. “A video that surfaced on social media only shows the five forcefully making Mohit sit on a bike. All the six were taken into custody on Friday evening. Dharamveer, who had fled the spot, was arrested late on Friday night,” Singh said.

Police said that all the seven have been arrested under Section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No one was injured in the incident, police added. Investigation also revealed that Mohit and his accomplice were drunk at the time of the incident.