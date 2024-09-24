Seven held for serving alcohol illegally at farmhouse party in Noida

Seven people have been arrested by a joint team of Noida police and Noida excise department on charges of serving alcohol illegally at a farmhouse party in Noida’s Sector 135 on Sunday night, officials said on Monday. At the time of the raid, there were around 12 guests at the farmhouse while six more people were found serving alcohol, said excise officials. (Shutterstock/representational image)

The team conducted a raid at the spot and found that the organisers had not obtained the requisite occasional bar licence and were serving liquor made for sale only in Delhi.

According to excise rules in Uttar Pradesh, organisers need to procure an occasional bar licence, which is valid for one day, at a cost of ₹11,000, in order to serve alcohol at a private function/event. Further, serving liquor made for sale in Delhi or any other state is prohibited in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Subodh Kumar, district excise officer, during the raid, they seized 36 cans of beer and four bottles of whiskey.

“Based on a tip-off, we conducted a raid at the farmhouse and arrested the caretaker Ankit (19). He said he had rented out the premises for a party to make easy money. At the time of the raid, there were around 12 guests at the farmhouse while six more people were found serving alcohol,” said the DEO.

The other arrested people were identified as Deepak Rawat (24) a resident of Rohini in Delhi, and Mangte Kam (25) Mukta Thapa (35) Agyak Kangyak (28) Piter, (33) and Raju Thapa (35), all hailing from Nagaland.

The seized liquor is estimated to be worth ₹10,000. Kumar said, “An FIR has been registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Excise Act at Expressway police station. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Monday.”

The excise department said they have also served a notice to the farmhouse owner, Anil Arora, to explain why illegal liquor was served on his premises.