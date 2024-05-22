 Sex racket being run from spa busted in Noida, two women rescued, two arrested - Hindustan Times
Sex racket being run from spa busted in Noida, two women rescued, two arrested

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
May 22, 2024 07:02 AM IST

The Noida police conducted a late night raid on Monday and rescued two women who were allegedly forced into prostitution at a spa centre in Baraula village of Noida and also arrested two men who were allegedly at the centre at the time of the raid, senior officers said on Tuesday.

Noida sector 49 Police staion late Monday night rescued two women from a spa being run from a building in Baraula village of Noida. (Sunil GHosh/HT Photo)
Additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Manish Mishra said the raid was conducted at the establishment by a joint team of Sector 49 police station and the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) following specific intelligence inputs.

“During the raid, two men (aged 40 and 38 years), were arrested from the spot while two women, in their early 20s, were rescued. Three other suspects, who were involved in operating the racket under the guise of a spa, are currently on the run. An FIR has been registered under Section 370 (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act,” said Mishra, adding that the names of the suspects arrested by the police have been withheld.

He said the police recovered two mobile phones, 9,780 cash, 26 visiting cards, and several contraceptive items.

According to assistant commissioner of police (women safety) Soumya Singh, who was part of the raid, the women rescued from the centre have been reunited with their families.

“The women informed us that they were forced into prostitution by men who posed as job providing agents. They have been reunited with their families,” said Singh.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

