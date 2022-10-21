Shrikant Tyagi released from jail, to celebrate Diwali with family

Shrikant Tyagi, the self-proclaimed politician who was arrested in August over charges of abusing and heckling a woman at a housing society in Noida, was released from Luksar jail on Thursday evening. He was arrested on August 9 and has been released from jail after a period of two months and 11 days.

The Allahabad high court had granted bail to the 34-year-old on Monday after which a release order from the Surajpur court was issued to the district jail on Thursday.

According to Arun Pratap Singh, superintendent of Luksar jail in Gautam Budh Nagar, the release order reached the jail on Thursday morning. “The bail order passed by the high court was submitted at the trial court in Surajpur after which it passed a release order to the jail. Tyagi was released around 6.30pm after completing all the formalities,” he said.

After his release, Tyagi headed to his home in Grand Omaxe society at Sector 93B in Noida, escorted by his supporters.

Tyagi’s wife Anu said that she is elated with the news. “We are thankful to the Tyagi community for their endless support. We will distribute sweets among all our supporters once he is home. Diwali will be special for me and my kids as we will celebrate it with him,” she said.

The Tyagi community had held a mahapanchayat in Noida in support of Shrikant Tyagi on August 29 where they alleged that he was booked under false charges.

Dharmendra Tyagi, a member of Tyagi community who was part of the mahapanchayat said, “We are happy about the release of Tyagi and this will lessen the anguish among the community. However, our demand for an independent inquiry into the matter still stands”.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad high court on Thursday heard the case filed by 125 residents of Grand Omaxe society against the Noida authority’s anti-encroachment drive. The court asked all parties to maintain the status quo till the next date of hearing on November 1.

The two-judge bench of justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Jayant Banerji also asked the developer of the high-rise society to appear in court in the next hearing. Noida authority in its reply to the court stated that its action was aimed at removing illegal construction done by ground floor residents of the group housing society.

The counsels of petitioners, Akhilesh Misra and Nayab Ahmad Khan, said that they would file a rejoinder to Noida authority’s reply before the next date of hearing as the authority had proceeded with the demolition exercise despite the court’s emergency hearing and directions to stop work immediately.

