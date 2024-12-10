Menu Explore
Smart India Hackathon 2024 to begin in Greater Noida on December 11

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Dec 10, 2024 06:44 AM IST

The event is slated to be held at Galgotias University in Greater Noida and the programme is scheduled to culminate on December 15

The Smart India Hackathon 2024 (Hardware Edition), which aims to bring together the country’s brightest young minds to tackle real-world challenges posed by key government ministries, is all set to be held at a private university in Greater Noida starting Wednesday, its organisers said.

The event will feature 40 teams comprising 300 students from nine states and participants are expected to address seven critical problems presented by prominent ministries and central agencies, including the ministry of home affairs (MHA), ministry of jal shakti, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). (HT Photo)

The five-day event, from December 11 to December 15, will feature 40 teams comprising 300 students from nine states and participants are expected to address seven critical problems presented by prominent ministries and central agencies, including the ministry of home affairs (MHA), ministry of jal shakti, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The event is slated to be held at Galgotias University in Greater Noida and the university has formed 15 dedicated committees involving 105 faculty members and 300 student volunteers to make the arrangements.

Prof Meenakshi Sharma, director of IQAC and nodal centre head, said, “These committees, including those for registration, media, logistics, branding, and IT support, are focused on delivering a seamless experience for all stakeholders.”

The ministry of education’s innovation cell, in collaboration with AICTE, SBI Foundation, and I4C, has launched the Smart India Hackathon 2024 (Hardware Edition) and this year, seven critical problem statements have been put forth by the participating ministries. These challenges focus on issues of national importance, including water resource management, disaster response, and counter-narcotics innovation.

The programme, scheduled to culminate on December 15 , is expected to deliver significant advancements aligned with the government’s broader vision for a self-reliant and innovative India, the university’s administration board said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
