Speeding car hits cop, two arrested near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida

Two men were arrested for attempting to mow down a police constable on Friday when he signalled them to halt their car near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. Police said that the accused sped when asked to halt because they were wanted in several previous cases of obstructing government work. Police said that a team was patrolling at the P-3 roundabout when they spotted a speeding Alto car coming from the direction of the Yatharth Hospital intersection. (Representational image)

Police said that a team was patrolling at the P-3 roundabout when they spotted a speeding Alto car coming from the direction of the Yatharth Hospital intersection. The vehicle was swerving recklessly and had one passenger and driver.

When police signalled the car to stop, the driver accelerated and hit a traffic constable with the intent to kill, police said. The car sped towards Pari Chowk, where a Beta 2 police team was also deployed for vehicle checking. The Beta 2 police team blocked the car near Pari Chowk and apprehended both men.

“The accused, identified as Himanshu (single name), a resident of Chipiyana Buzurg in Gautam Budh Nagar, and Aman (single name), from Nawadi, Koderma district in Jharkhand, were arrested near Pari Chowk by the Beta 2 police for obstructing government work and attempting to run over a traffic constable during vehicle checking. The Alto car has been recovered,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer, Beta 2 police station.

“Himanshu and Aman were found to be wanted in connection with earlier cases related to obstructing government work. They have now been booked under sections 281 (rash driving of riding on a public way), 109 (attempt to murder), and 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” added SHO.