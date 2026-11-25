GREATER NOIDA: With just over three weeks left for the ongoing special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has called for ensuring that Form 6 related to citizens’ inclusion in electoral rolls do not remain pending with assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) in Gautam Budh Nagar for more than 24 hours. “Not a single eligible citizen should be left out of the electoral roll,” Rinwa said in a statement, stressing on the need for coordinated efforts to maximise voter enrolment in the district. (HT Archive) more

During an interaction with electoral registration officers, AEROs and other election officials in Noida late Tuesday, the CEO directed district election officials to ensure that online Form 6 applications are assigned to the concerned booth-level officer (BLO) on the day of receipt.

“Not a single eligible citizen should be left out of the electoral roll,” Rinwa said in a statement, stressing on the need for coordinated efforts to maximise voter enrolment in the district.

AEROs were asked to maintain updated information on sectors, residential societies, polling stations and their respective jurisdictions so that applications could be routed to the appropriate BLO without delay.

BLOs, in turn, will conduct field verification and submit reports to AEROs, who will scrutinise the applications before forwarding them to electoral registration officers (EROs) for decisions within the prescribed timelines, the statement said.

The directions seek to streamline the processing of applications for new voter registration, requiring officials to ensure prompt field verification and timely disposal. A key part of the process will be identifying the correct polling booth for each applicant, officials said.

The emphasis on faster processing comes alongside a push to expand the district’s voter base, particularly among young people and women.

Officials have been also asked to use special enrolment camps and electoral literacy clubs to reach people aged 18 and 19, especially first-time voters.

For women’s enrolment, the administration plans to involve ASHA and Anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and Sakhi groups to identify eligible women and encourage them to apply through Form 6.

The CEO also flagged the need to equip BLOs and booth-level supervisors with adequate training and guidance to use mobile applications for election-related work.

Ajit Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and deputy district election officer, said, “The district has been working to ensure timely verification and disposal of voter registration applications in line with the directions issued.”

The SSR is scheduled to continue until December 16, leaving the remaining period crucial for enrolling eligible citizens before the process concludes.