Street market near G.I.P mall: Noida authority to allot 19 kiosks

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said it has decided to allot 19 kiosks in the street market between Botanical Garden Metro station and GIP Mall to individual applicants, reversing its earlier plan to lease all the kiosks to a single private operator because it failed to attract bidders, said officials. The street market, developed along DSC Road at a cost of around ₹3 crore, is located at one of the city’s key commercial stretches. (HT Archive)

The street market, developed along DSC Road at a cost of around ₹3 crore, is located at one of the city’s key commercial stretches. The project includes seating areas and roadside parking for over 100 vehicles. The locality’s close proximity to Botanical Garden Metro station, GIP Mall, Sector 18 market and Atta Market will ensure steady footfall, added officials.

In October last year, the authority invited bids from private firms to operate all 19 kiosks under a single lease agreement for an initial period of seven years, extendable to 10 years, said officials.

The tender required an earnest money deposit of ₹12 lakh, while the annual lease rental was fixed at ₹1.28 crore --- nearly ₹56,000 per kiosk every month. However, no company submitted a successful bid due to stringent eligibility conditions and high lease rental, said officials.

Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD), Noida Authority, said, “We have decided to relax the norms and allot the kiosks individually. Last year, the authority issued a request for proposal inviting leading firms to lease all the kiosks to one company. However, many companies did not meet the eligibility criteria.”

Under the revised plan, each kiosk will be leased for five years, with a provision for extension subject to compliance with the lease conditions. The kiosks may be used for food and beverages, snacks, gift items, fashion accessories, mobile phones and accessories, stationery and similar retail outlets, said officials, adding that the monthly rent for each kiosk is expected to be between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000.