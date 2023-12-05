Students of private university clash in Greater Noida, five held

Five students of a private university in Greater Noida were arrested by the local police on Monday evening for allegedly assaulting each other, officers said on Tuesday. A screen grab from the video of the clash that was later shared widely on social media. (SOURCED)

A video of the clash was also shared widely on social media.

Officers said a three-day-old dispute between the students, all aged between 19 and 21 years, turned violent on Monday, outside Supertech Czar high-rise society in Omicron-1, Greater Noida.

“The local police received a call from a passerby informing that a group of young men were assaulting each other in public, on the main road outside the high-rise society. Immediately, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation,” said Sujeet Upadhyay, station house officer of Dadri police station.

Inquiry revealed that three days ago, two students of Bennett University in TechZone 2, Greater Noida, had clashed following a heated argument.

“On Monday, the dispute grew bigger as more students got involved from both sides. One group visited the other at the high-rise and an altercation broke out between them. Both groups clashed on the main road outside the society, with parts of the altercation captured on video by passersby and some of those who were involved,” said the SHO.

As soon as the police reached the spot, five students were taken into custody, said officials.

“The students on one side of the dispute were identified as Vedant Deda, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi; Aryan Arora, a resident of university hostel and native of Pathankot, Punjab and Ojas Mishra, a resident of Beta 1, Greater Noida. They allegedly fought with Nitish Bhati alias Lucky Bhati, a resident of Kaimal village in Dadri and Sushant Bhadana, a resident of Jaganpur Afzalpur village in Dankaur,” said the officer, adding that the students were from different courses and sessions.

Sarthak Sengar, assistant commissioner of police-2, Greater Noida, said taking preventive action under Section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), the five students were arrested by the police, under charges of assault and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code.

Bennett University did not respond to queries for comment on the arrest of its students.

“The students were produced before a magistrate on Monday and given bail,” he said.

Students get bail in drug trafficking case

After spending a day in jail, three students of Amity University in Noida, who were among nine people arrested by Noida police for drug trafficking on November 27, were granted bail by a local court on Tuesday.

Four Amity University students pursuing law and MBA were among the nine suspects arrested from the Sector 126 roundabout, for allegedly supplying drugs – among them marijuana, cocaine and MDMA – to colleges, hostels and PGs across the city. The police had recovered drugs worth ₹30 lakh from the suspects.

“The applicants Apoorv Saxena (28), Aditya Kumar (21) and Sagar Bajaj (22), were granted bail by the additional sessions court on Tuesday. They effectively spend only one day in judicial custody,” said Shiv Kumar Kohli, counsel for the applicants.

The three students were granted interim bail by the court on November 27 following their arrest, he added.

“The interim bail was extended from December 1 to December 4, but a further extension was rejected on Monday and the students were sent to judicial custody. However, they were scheduled for regular bail hearing on Tuesday wherein they were granted bail,” said the advocate.

The fourth student, Darshan Jain (21), who was sent to judicial custody on November 27, was granted bail last Friday.